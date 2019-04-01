News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A494 closed: Pedestrian was struck in hit and run on Mold bypass – person was helping lorry driver with shed load

Published: Monday, Apr 1st, 2019
Share:

The A541 (Wylfa roundabout) to B5444 has been closed both ways for emergency services to assist, near Bromfield Industrial Estate.

Traffic Wales have said “A494 closed in both directions due to collision in Broomfield roundabout area. Delays in the area, please find alternative route.”

Police have said ” Due to a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck on the Mold by-pass between Bromfield and Wylfa Roundabouts at approximately 1700 hours. This incident occurred after a lorry shed it’s load and the pedestrian was assisting the lorry driver.

“This section of the road has now been closed with diversions in place. We are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision. Any dash-cam footage, where you travelling at the time?

“The driver of the offending vehicle left the scene.

“If YOU were the driver involved please contact NWP asap using incident reference x043729.”

More shortly.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Person airlifted to hospital following an ‘incident’ on Deeside Industrial Estate

Where did our April Fools story go?

Chester police release images of three people they want to talk over attempted robberies targeting lone women

New legislation removing threat of prison over unpaid council tax introduced today in Wales

Rider airlifted to hospital after falling from horse at Talacre

Zog the Dragon flies into Storyhouse Chester this week

‘Festival of democracy’ announced to mark devolution’s 20th anniversary

Council leader dismisses claims made by sacked deputy Bernie Attridge

North Wales health board in danger of being fined £1m over lengthy waiting lists


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn