A494 closed: Pedestrian was struck in hit and run on Mold bypass – person was helping lorry driver with shed load

The A541 (Wylfa roundabout) to B5444 has been closed both ways for emergency services to assist, near Bromfield Industrial Estate.

Traffic Wales have said “A494 closed in both directions due to collision in Broomfield roundabout area. Delays in the area, please find alternative route.”

Police have said ” Due to a serious collision where a pedestrian was struck on the Mold by-pass between Bromfield and Wylfa Roundabouts at approximately 1700 hours. This incident occurred after a lorry shed it’s load and the pedestrian was assisting the lorry driver.

“This section of the road has now been closed with diversions in place. We are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision. Any dash-cam footage, where you travelling at the time?

“The driver of the offending vehicle left the scene.

“If YOU were the driver involved please contact NWP asap using incident reference x043729.”

More shortly.