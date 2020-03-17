A second second patient in Wales who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died, the 96-year-old who had underlying health issues was being treated at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton said:

“I’m sorry to report that a second patient in Wales who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.

The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was 96 years old and was being treated at the Morriston Hospital.”

On Monday, it was announced that a 68 year old person who was had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19 died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Public Health Wales said today 12 new cases have tested positive for Coronavirus however, the number of people in Wales is likely to be much higher as testing is only being carried out in hospitals.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We can confirm that 12 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 136.

As we are currently only testing within hospitals, this is likely to underestimate the true number of cases.”

The advice for the public has changed.

• People are being advised to stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone in their household, has either a high temperature or a new and continuous cough

• People are now being advised to avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel

• People are being asked to work from home where they possibly can, and avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues

• People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to be largely shielded from social contact for 12 weeks

For the guidance in full, visit the Department of Health and Social Care website: https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

People with a fever or persistent cough should stay at home for seven days if they live alone, or 14 days if they live with others.

Anyone who lives with someone displaying coronavirus symptoms should also stay at home for 14 days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.”

The public play an important role in the ‘delay’ phase.

By following the latest advice, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable, and delay and flatten the peak, which will reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.

We continue to undertake priority testing in Wales.

We are working closely with health boards, NHS 111 and the Welsh Government to develop systems so that NHS Wales and members of the public have appropriate access to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.”