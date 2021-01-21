A quarter of the over 80s age group in Wales have received first Covid vaccine dose

Over 190,000 people across Wales have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Today is the first time that a more detailed breakdown of the first two priority groups – health and care home workers, the over 80s and care home residents – receiving the vaccine has been provided publicly.

Overall 190,435 people have had their first dose and 396 have received their second.

They show that 9,364 out of 16,602 Welsh care home residents have had their first dose – over 56%





20,087 out of 29,750 care home workers (67.5%) and 86,717 health care workers have also received the vaccine.

However just 23.9% of people over the age of 80, one of the highest risk categories, have received their first dose – with 43,879 out of 183,394 being vaccinated so far.

Commenting on the figures, Public Health Wales say: “The groups above are not mutually exclusive and some individuals will be present in more than one, particularly for those aged 80 years and older and care home residents.

“Vaccination data social care workers are undergoing quality assurance and will be added to this report in the coming weeks.

“A number of vaccinations are recorded in the Welsh Immunisation System for individuals whose data is are currently incomplete.

“Data for these individuals will be allocated into their appropriate priority groups as data completeness improves.”

A new vaccination strategy report today from the local health board details the progress of vaccination so far. By January 17th 2021 over 30,000 people have already received their first dose of the vaccine in North Wales. The figures for frontline BCUHB staff vaccinated by 17th Jan was 8,379. By 18th January, the Health Board will have received 11,200 of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as 22 Pfizer vaccine trays totalling 25,300 doses.

The Pfizer programme commenced December 7th 2020 with deliveries expected on 19th January of a further 21,000 AstraZeneca and 16,100 Pfizer doses, with the programme drawing a further dose from each AstraZeneca and Pfizer vial above the Welsh Government’s official figures.

The report contains a breakdown of population groups in North Wales per priority group:

It also contains the following graph showing the actual vs planned vaccine administered for cohort one of the programme vaccination delivery, with an added note: “The rapid increase in planned vaccination is due to the increased supply of vaccines for both, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.”

The health board say “By 14th February over 183,000 vaccines will have been administered to the priority cohort 1 across North Wales figures may vary dependent on level of uptake. Within that we will have offered and administered first doses for all front line health and social care staff by 5th February.”

“The strategy depends on sufficient and regular supply of the vaccines. We are confident that the North Wales COVID-19 Vaccine Programme will receive our proportion of the vaccines and will be able to administer it to match the future rate of supply.”

Across the region all three Mass Vaccination Centres in Bangor, Llandudno and Deeside are in use, in addition to three Hospital Vaccination Centres (HVCs) (Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Ysbyty Wrecsam Maelor).

The HVCs are working 12 hours a day, 3.5 days per week, while MVCs are working 12 hours a day, 6 days during week, commencing 19 January, then 7 days per week from 26 January.

The Welsh Government is aiming to offer all care home residents and staff; frontline health and social care staff; everyone over 70 and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable the vaccine by mid-February.

By spring it is hoped that vaccination will have been offered to all the other phase one priority groups. This is everyone over 50 and everyone who is at-risk because they have an underlying health condition.

By the autumn – vaccination will have been offered to all other eligible adults in Wales, in line with any guidance issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

In total, around 2.5m people throughout Wales could be offered Covid vaccines by September, depending on further advice from the JCVI.