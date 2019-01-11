A ‘No-Deal’ Brexit will be ‘disastrous for North Wales’ – First Minister will tell Flintshire business conference

A no-deal Brexit represents the worst case scenario and is wholly unacceptable, First Minister Mark Drakeford will say today.

He will be addressing the Deeside Business Forum’s Brexit Business conference at Theatr Clwyd.

Ahead of the event Mark Drakeford said: “We are at a critical point in the Brexit process and the message from the Welsh Government is clear, a no-deal Brexit is wholly unacceptable and must be ruled out as an option.

“Manufacturing is of critical importance to Deeside. Airbus alone employs 6,000 people, Toyota 600 and their suppliers thousands more. As Airbus and many others have made clear, a no deal outcome – which would seriously disrupt supply chains – would be disastrous.

“It is clear that a no-deal Brexit would be hugely damaging on North Wales, and must be avoided at all costs.

“But we also need a deal which gives business the long-term certainty it needs. Not one, like the UK Government’s that only postpones, not removes the threat of the cliff-edge.

“The root of the problem isn’t the EU but the refusal of the UK Government to commit to continued participation in the Single Market and Customs Union, a form of Brexit the EU would have preferred if it had not been for the Prime Minister’s red lines.

“Our message to the UK Government is clear, rub out the red lines, go back to the drawing board in terms of the long-term relationship and provide the certainty business needs.”

Business leaders from across North Wales and the North West of England will get to tell high-profile politicians exactly what they think about the impact of Brexit ahead of the crucial ratification vote on the deal today.

The event is being live streamed:

The event being held at Theatr Clwyd will give the business community the opportunity to influence elected representatives ahead of the Westminster vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal scheduled for next week.

The conference will also be attended by Assembly Members from North East Wales, MPs and around 300 business representatives from both sides of the Welsh-English border.

Politicians will chair discussion groups where companies can share their views and ask questions on the impact of Brexit.

Each chairman will then present a summary of the group’s debate to the whole conference.

Next delegates will cast their votes, either for Mrs May’s deal, for no deal, or for remain.

“This is the only event in the UK where grassroots business representatives can debate the issues around Brexit directly with high profile politicians,” said chairman of Deeside Business Forum Askar Sheibani.

“The vote is going to be very visual. The result will be clear, and will make sure businesses really influence our MPs ahead of the vital ratification vote.”