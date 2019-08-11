A-Level Results: UK’s leading electricians body wants to encourage more school leavers to consider a hands-on apprenticeship

This Thursday will see students across the country anxiously open their A- Level results.

And whilst many teens will be looking forward to heading off to university, NICEIC, the UK’s leading name for registered electricians, is reminding school and college leavers in Wales to consider other viable alternatives.

Ahead of A-level results day, NICEIC wants to encourage more young entrants to consider a hands-on apprenticeship and choose a career as an electrician – highlighting the potential earnings as a major incentive.

Darren Staniforth, Senior Group Technical Presenter at NICEIC comments: “University is not for everyone and the perception that you can only have a successful career if you get a degree is a false one.

“The construction industry is a well-paid sector that offers a vast array of opportunities. Yet, it is still viewed by some as a third-rate industry for people who do not perform well at school.

We want to change that perception and show students what a rewarding and diverse career they can have within the electrical sector.”

Research by the Federation of Master Builders 1 found that the average salary for electricians across the UK is £47,265; far exceeding the university graduate’s average income of £32,000.

Plus, without the added stress of looming debts, apprenticeships are becoming an even more attractive option.

“However, there are many great benefits to taking up a trade – not just financial,” adds Darren.

“A trade is a viable career path which gives students the chance to learn specific skills that can open up many doors and avenues in the future – including working abroad.

“There is a misconception that a job in the trade can be career-limiting but there is a variety different options available to young boys and girls once they have completed their apprenticeship.

“Some might go into management or teaching, some might go onto continue their studies – and some might use the skills they have to go off travelling around the world.

There are a host of opportunities available and that is why apprenticeships are a much more enticing proposition.”

Further information on the NICEIC Student Membership scheme please visit

http://www.niceic.com/join-us/student-membership