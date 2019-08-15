News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Level results ‘best in the school’s history’ says Hawarden High School Headteacher

Published: Thursday, Aug 15th, 2019
Share:

Simon Budgen, Headteacher of Hawarden High – has said he’s delighted with the high levels of success achieved by students in their A Level exams this year hailing them the best results in the school’s history. 

Well over half of all grades achieved at the school were either A*, A or B – the highest proportion ever.

Mr Budgen said:

“All of the staff and governors are incredibly proud of these outstanding results which represent the best in the school’s history.”

A quarter of results were at Grade C, representing a total of over 80% of all grades being the coveted A*-C higher passes.

“These tremendous results place the school firmly in the top 25% of schools and colleges in the UK.” Said Mr Budgen,

Rachael Southwell, Director of Sixth Form, added,

“This year group have been a pleasure to work with, they have been incredibly dedicated to their studies and have worked hard across a broad range of subjects which will allow so many of them to take up their first choice university or higher level apprenticeship place.”

A number of Hawarden High School students have been singled out for particular mention, “but all students, their teachers and parents should be praised for the outstanding efforts” said Mr Budgen.

Notable Successes:

 Matthew Bate achieved 2 A*s and 2 A grades and will now progress to the University of Bath to study Architecture.

 Deputy Head Boy Sam Bidwell achieved 2 A*s, an A and a B grade. He will read Law at University of Cambridge.

 Head Girl Lucy Harrison achieved 2 A*s, an A, and B grade, and goes to University of Bristol to read Law.

 Charlotte Mayers-Jones achieved 2 A*s and an A grade and will now to go on to study Acting at the University of Chester.

 Tommy Watkins achieved an A* and 3 A grades. He will read Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of Manchester.

 Dylan Savage achieved an A* and 2 A grades so will now read Anatomical Sciences at the University of Manchester.

 Ben Barron achieved an A*, 2 As and a B grade so will read Data Science at University of St
Andrews in partnership with Price Waterhouse Coopers on a Graduate Apprenticeship.

 Emma Evans achieved an A* and 2 As to study Vocal – Popular Music at the Royal Northern
College of Music.

 Deputy Head Girl Anna Williams achieved an A*, A and B and has been accepted to read Medical
Pharmacology at Cardiff University.

 Head Boy Conall Hughes achieved an A*, A and B to read History at University of Cambridge.

 Ella Roberts achieved an A* and an A grade and will now to read Film, Photography and Media at
University of Leeds.

 Adam Salisbury achieved 3 A grades and will apply to read Medicine following a gap year.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Conservationists from Chester Zoo have hatched 150 incredibly rare 1mm-long caterpillars

Potential students given clearing tips by Wrexham Glyndwr University experts

Investigation into near miss between 75mph train and lorry in Flintshire finds ‘serious operational irregularity’

Smurfit Kappa looks to make Mold factory biggest in UK to satisfy demand

Deeside 6th Form Centre celebrates another A* year of results

A level results – Flintshire schools see ‘positive’ increase in the number of A* and A grades

Connah’s Quay ‘Ghost Bike’ tribute to Carol Boardman removed by Flintshire council after complaints it was distracting drivers

UK Government is setting up an ‘express freight service’ to deliver medicine after Brexit

Campaigners calling for revival of historic Caergwrle building to stage fancy dress protest


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn