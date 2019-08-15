A Level results ‘best in the school’s history’ says Hawarden High School Headteacher

Simon Budgen, Headteacher of Hawarden High – has said he’s delighted with the high levels of success achieved by students in their A Level exams this year hailing them the best results in the school’s history.

Well over half of all grades achieved at the school were either A*, A or B – the highest proportion ever.

Mr Budgen said:

“All of the staff and governors are incredibly proud of these outstanding results which represent the best in the school’s history.”

A quarter of results were at Grade C, representing a total of over 80% of all grades being the coveted A*-C higher passes.

“These tremendous results place the school firmly in the top 25% of schools and colleges in the UK.” Said Mr Budgen,

Rachael Southwell, Director of Sixth Form, added,

“This year group have been a pleasure to work with, they have been incredibly dedicated to their studies and have worked hard across a broad range of subjects which will allow so many of them to take up their first choice university or higher level apprenticeship place.”

A number of Hawarden High School students have been singled out for particular mention, “but all students, their teachers and parents should be praised for the outstanding efforts” said Mr Budgen.

Notable Successes:

 Matthew Bate achieved 2 A*s and 2 A grades and will now progress to the University of Bath to study Architecture.

 Deputy Head Boy Sam Bidwell achieved 2 A*s, an A and a B grade. He will read Law at University of Cambridge.

 Head Girl Lucy Harrison achieved 2 A*s, an A, and B grade, and goes to University of Bristol to read Law.

 Charlotte Mayers-Jones achieved 2 A*s and an A grade and will now to go on to study Acting at the University of Chester.

 Tommy Watkins achieved an A* and 3 A grades. He will read Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of Manchester.

 Dylan Savage achieved an A* and 2 A grades so will now read Anatomical Sciences at the University of Manchester.

 Ben Barron achieved an A*, 2 As and a B grade so will read Data Science at University of St

Andrews in partnership with Price Waterhouse Coopers on a Graduate Apprenticeship.

 Emma Evans achieved an A* and 2 As to study Vocal – Popular Music at the Royal Northern

College of Music.

 Deputy Head Girl Anna Williams achieved an A*, A and B and has been accepted to read Medical

Pharmacology at Cardiff University.

 Head Boy Conall Hughes achieved an A*, A and B to read History at University of Cambridge.

 Ella Roberts achieved an A* and an A grade and will now to read Film, Photography and Media at

University of Leeds.

 Adam Salisbury achieved 3 A grades and will apply to read Medicine following a gap year.