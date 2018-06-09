independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

100% pass rate for Coleg Cambria in Management of Health and Well-Being

Published: Saturday, Jun 9th, 2018
Staff from Coleg Cambria have recently completed their NEBOSH Certificate in the Management of Health and Well-Being at Work with a 100% pass rate.  

NEBOSH Construction students also received 100% success which reaffirms Coleg Cambria as sector leading for NEBOSH qualifications.

The NEBOSH Certificate in the Management of Health and Well-Being at Work is a valuable qualification for general managers, supervisors, HR professionals, safety professionals and anyone with day-to-day responsibility for the health and well-being of employees.

Representatives from Coleg Cambria and others from different sectors including Construction attended the course.  Within the Construction industry Health and Well-Being is a big factor and this course linked everything together.

The occupational health course from NEBOSH focuses on workplace health and will benefit companies in all sectors to improve the efficiency and morale of their workforce.  It will equip managers to minimise sickness absence, encourage people back to work where possible and deal effectively with the health and well-being issues of their staff.

Having Coleg Cambria staff complete the Certificate demonstrates the College’s commitment to well-being in the workplace and ensures that employees who are facing these problems feel supported.

Sophie Wilson from Bebington & Wilson Ltd who completed the certificate said:

“The course has been very useful and given me the tools to support my role and employees’ health and wellbeing.”

“The material used during this course was really engaging and captured the learners’ imagination whilst being relevant to their workplace” added Health and Well-being tutor, Cheryl Parkinson

Coleg Cambria Deputy Director, Lesley Rasmussen said:

“With the growing issues of Mental Health in the workplace, this qualification provides organisations with appropriate knowledge and skills to support the wellbeing of the workforce positively. This will in turn result in a loyal workforce and reduced rate of absenteeism.

“At Cambria Business School, we strive to provide our employers with qualifications that have a positive impact on their organisations.” 

For further information on NEBOSH courses and other courses available at Cambria Business School visit www.cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.

