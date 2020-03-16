Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

Live roadworks and incidents map

The map below shows planned and in progress roadworks.

Use the search facility in the top right corner to find your area.

Green – minor incident Amber – moderate incident Red – severe incident