Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
Live roadworks and incidents map
The map below shows planned and in progress roadworks.
Use the search facility in the top right corner to find your area.
Green – minor incident Amber – moderate incident Red – severe incident
A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
16 March — 18 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR MOUNTAIN PARK HOTEL, ON NORTHOP ROAD
Works description: MJ Quinn are to use TM to access JRC’s and cabling
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
17 March — 18 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NORTHOP ROAD, OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ST PETERS PARK ON FOOTWAY, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install Flow Monitor
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950712/02
B5123 Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
17 March — 17 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE CHANTIER ON PENTRE ROAD
Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE LINE AND PREVENT FLOODING AND BLOCKAGES
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595143146
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
17 March — 20 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 8M FROM J/O BRUNSWICK ROAD TO THE SIDE OF 145
Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED TO XY004000158284
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000158284/
Car Park King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
16 March — 18 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD
Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000301426
Godrer Coed, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
18 March — 08 May
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF HAFOD ROAD TO O/S NO.55
Works description: REPLACE 375M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER APPROX. 43 SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001414027
Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
16 March — 17 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: Chester : Various locations along road : Seahill Rd & Church Rd to Chester Rural Bndy & Saughall Rd…
Works description: Patching Works Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference:
Lfp Bet Dodds Drive and Deans Place, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: ADJACENT TO 41 DODDS AVENUE
Works description: NOTICE TO COVER FOOTWAY CLOSURE
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100477624
A494 A494 Wb Offslip to A550 Qf, Queensferry, Flintshire
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip to A550 Queensferry (between St Davids and Queensferry)
Works description: Structures maintenance works. Works will start at 09:30 on the 16 March 2020 until 16:00hrs on the 20 March 2020.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012065131940970
A494 A494 Wb Onslip to A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire
17 March — 19 March
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A494 Deeside Park Interchange – Westbound off-slip, Sealand
Works description: High Friction Surfacing. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012065134925260
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
17 March — 19 March
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY INBETWEEN WIILOW HOUSE AND ELM BANK
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
16 March — 18 March
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ TO TAN-Y-BRYN CHAMBERS LANE MYNYDD ISA FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Change Meter
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595214981
Ewloe Place, Buckley, Flintshire
17 March — 17 March
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 53
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030OHMEWLOEPL
Alwyn Close, Mold, Flintshire
18 March — 25 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2
Works description: Excavation required in the footpath to replace Linkbox.
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY03011176030
Aston Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
17 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 48, ASTON ROAD, QUEENSFERRY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Excavate Trial Hole
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595208550
Aston Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
18 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ TO 8 ASTON ROAD QUEENSFERRY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595221074
Brook Street, Northop, Flintshire
17 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ALONG BROOK STREET, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install Flow Monitor
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950712
Bryn Mawr, Buckley, Flintshire
17 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 BRYN MAWR BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595213554
Bryn Y Foel, Rhosesmor, Flintshire
16 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 BRYN Y FOEL RHOSESMOR FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595193023
Car Park Charmleys Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
16 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD
Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000301427
Church Road Service Road From Properties 15 to 45, Buckley, Flintshire
16 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 CHURCH ROAD BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595188823
Deans Place, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 8
Works description: EXCAVATE 4M IN UNMADE AND 6M IN CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100400193
Elwy Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
17 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 13 ELWY CLOSE BRYN Y BAAL FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595205634
A55
Essential resurfacing work on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe is taking place until the end of March.
The westbound carriageway between Junction 36 Warren Interchange and Junction 34 Ewloe will be closed this weekend.
The work consists of four weekends of 24/7 working with a full A55 westbound closure from J36 Warren to J34 Ewloe diversions will be in place.
During the week there will be full overnight A55 westbound closure with diversions from 8pm to 6am.
Diversion routes are marked in blue on map below.