Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Published: Monday, Mar 16th, 2020
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Live roadworks and incidents map

The map below shows planned and in progress roadworks. 

Use the search facility in the top right corner to find your area.

roadworks-minorGreen – minor incident roadworks-moderateAmber – moderate incident roadworks-severeRed – severe incident

 

A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR MOUNTAIN PARK HOTEL, ON NORTHOP ROAD

Works description: MJ Quinn are to use TM to access JRC’s and cabling

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MQ1W0BDUKWAKL2R8UTM

A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire

17 March — 18 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NORTHOP ROAD, OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ST PETERS PARK ON FOOTWAY, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Install Flow Monitor

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE24870950712/02

B5123 Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire

17 March — 17 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE CHANTIER ON PENTRE ROAD

Works description: DESILT OF SEWER LINE TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE LINE AND PREVENT FLOODING AND BLOCKAGES

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595143146

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire

17 March — 20 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 8M FROM J/O BRUNSWICK ROAD TO THE SIDE OF 145

Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY LINKED TO XY004000158284

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000158284/PTS

Car Park King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD

Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253005000301426

Car Park King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD…

Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: N2053005000301426

Godrer Coed, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire

18 March — 08 May

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF HAFOD ROAD TO O/S NO.55

Works description: REPLACE 375M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER APPROX. 43 SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY450003001414027

Godrer Coed, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire

18 March — 08 May

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 26

Works description: REPLACE 375M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / T…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: A4050003001414027

Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

16 March — 17 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: Chester : Various locations along road : Seahill Rd & Church Rd to Chester Rural Bndy & Saughall Rd…

Works description: Patching Works Chester…

Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: UE300BQ1340000022663

Lfp Bet Dodds Drive and Deans Place, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: ADJACENT TO 41 DODDS AVENUE

Works description: NOTICE TO COVER FOOTWAY CLOSURE

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY0022100477624

A494 A494 Wb Offslip to A550 Qf, Queensferry, Flintshire

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip to A550 Queensferry (between St Davids and Queensferry)

Works description: Structures maintenance works. Works will start at 09:30 on the 16 March 2020 until 16:00hrs on the 20 March 2020.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012065131940970

A494 A494 Wb Onslip to A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire

17 March — 19 March

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A494 Deeside Park Interchange – Westbound off-slip, Sealand

Works description: High Friction Surfacing. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012065134925260

B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire

17 March — 19 March

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY INBETWEEN WIILOW HOUSE AND ELM BANK

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/00009175058

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ TO TAN-Y-BRYN CHAMBERS LANE MYNYDD ISA FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Change Meter

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595214981

Ewloe Place, Buckley, Flintshire

17 March — 17 March

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 53

Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030OHMEWLOEPL

Alwyn Close, Mold, Flintshire

18 March — 25 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2

Works description: Excavation required in the footpath to replace Linkbox.

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY03011176030

Aston Road, Queensferry, Flintshire

17 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 48, ASTON ROAD, QUEENSFERRY, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Excavate Trial Hole

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595208550

Aston Road, Queensferry, Flintshire

18 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ TO 8 ASTON ROAD QUEENSFERRY FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595221074

Brook Street, Northop, Flintshire

17 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ALONG BROOK STREET, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Install Flow Monitor

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE24870950712

Bryn Mawr, Buckley, Flintshire

17 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 BRYN MAWR BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595213554

Bryn Y Foel, Rhosesmor, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 BRYN Y FOEL RHOSESMOR FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595193023

Car Park Charmleys Lane, Shotton, Flintshire

16 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD

Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253005000301427

Car Park Charmleys Lane, Shotton, Flintshire

16 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: LAYING NEW SUPPLY FROM MOUTH OF KING GEORGECAR PARK TO REAR OF NO. 3A CHESTER ROAD…

Works description: LAYING NEW SUPPLY – 35M PUBLIC 1M PRIVATE…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: N2053005000301427

Church Road Service Road From Properties 15 to 45, Buckley, Flintshire

16 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 CHURCH ROAD BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595188823

Deans Place, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

16 March — 20 March

 

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 8

Works description: EXCAVATE 4M IN UNMADE AND 6M IN CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY0022100400193

Elwy Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire

17 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 13 ELWY CLOSE BRYN Y BAAL FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595205634

 

 

 

A55

Essential resurfacing work on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe is taking place until the end of March.

The westbound carriageway between Junction 36 Warren Interchange and Junction 34 Ewloe will be closed this weekend.

The work consists of four weekends of 24/7 working with a full A55 westbound closure from J36 Warren to J34 Ewloe diversions will be in place.

During the week there will be full overnight A55 westbound closure with diversions from 8pm to 6am.

Diversion routes are marked in blue on map below. 

 

