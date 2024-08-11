Wrexham University appoints new Faculty Dean of Arts, Computing and Engineering

Inspiring and educating the next generation of Engineering, Computing and Arts graduates by providing an inclusive learning environment and curriculum is one of the key priorities for Wrexham University’s newest member of its senior leadership team.

Professor Anne Nortcliffe, who has joined the institution as Dean of Faculty of Arts, Computing and Engineering, boasts more than 30 years’ experience in engineering, computing education and research, including senior roles in Higher Education (HE).

Speaking about her appointment, Professor Anne Nortcliffe said she is “thrilled and incredibly excited” to have joined the Wrexham University time.

“For me, my overarching priority above all is to educate the next generation of Engineering, Computing and Arts graduates through delivering an equal, diverse and inclusive curriculum and learning environment,” said Professor Nortcliffe.

“Not only is this advantageous from a student experience and learning standpoint but it will also benefit our region’s industry, who will recruit our graduates as they are North Wales’ future workforce.

“I’m also passionate about working closely with our industry partners in order to actively address and meet any skills gaps. “

Professor Nortcliffe draws upon her own personal reasons for why equality, diversity and inclusion is at the forefront of every aspect of her initiatives and decision making.

She said: “Working with employers to enable career opportunities for all students with minority characteristics; female, disabled, LBGQT+, social economic, and global majority, is of utmost importance.

“As a female and neurodivergent – I was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 17, I am acutely aware of my authentic experiences and the professional skills that I can bring to the table in creating inclusive engineering, technology and design solutions for all of society.

“As a university, it’s crucial that we are doing everything we can to educate and empower all our students and graduates for the world of work, to support economic regional and national growth.”

Although Professor Nortcliffe received her diagnosis at 17 years old, she said her mother recognised she was dyslexic at just four years old – and it wasn’t until Year 3 at school, when she learnt to read.

However, she has never allowed her learning difference to hold her back.

Professor Nortcliffe is an internationally published researcher, who brings with her a wealth of leadership experience in the HE sector.

In her previous role at Canterbury Christ Church University, she was the founding Head of its School of Engineering, Technology and Design.

Announcing Professor Nortcliffe joining the institution, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham University, added: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Anne Nortcliffe to the University, who brings with her vast research and leadership experience in the sector.

“Her expertise, knowledge and passion for inclusion will help us further enhance our research offering and industry links, as well as continue to make strides in relation to student satisfaction and experience. Professor Nortcliffe is a superb addition to our leadership team.”