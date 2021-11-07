Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Nov 2021

Updated: Sun 7th Nov

Wrexham Glyndwr University awarded Hate Crime Charter Trustmark

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham Glyndwr University have been recognised for its continued commitment to supporting and promoting the rights of victims and communities when incidents of hate crimes take place.

Last year the University signed up to the Victim Support Hate Crime Charter and have now been awarded the Hate Crime Charter Trustmark for demonstrating it is delivering on its pledge.

The charter sets out in detail the rights of victims, and the commitments of organisations in playing a part in tackling hate crime, providing support and information for victims, and to raise awareness of hate crime among staff and the communities the University works with.

Organisations that adopt the charter are committing to ensuring that staff are expected to abide by the charter’s promises whenever they come into contact with those affected by hate crime and work to build strong and inclusive communities.

Pete Gibbs, Executive Director of HR confirmed that “The University were one of the first organisations in North Wales to sign the charter in 2020 and we are very proud that after signing up to the charter we have earned the Trustmark by demonstrating our commitment to it. 

“Whilst the number of hate crimes in Wrexham may be small in comparison to other towns any incident of hate crime here is too many and as an Institution we continue to fully support Victim Support’s Hate Crime Charter.”

Hate Crimes are crimes perceived by the victim or other people to be motivated by prejudice or hate, whether it’s because of age, disability, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, or gender identity.

To report a hate crime/incident go to https://www.reporthate.victimsupport.org.uk/ or ring Victim Support 24/7 on 0300 3031 982.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Essential resurfacing work taking place on the A494 River Dee Bridge in Queensferry this week

News

A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of the regions canine crime fighters has gone on sale

News

Graduations galore as WeMindTheGap celebrates creating opportunities for young people in Flintshire

News

Hundreds of runners light up the night sky in aid of children’s hospice

News

New audiology service will provide specialist care closer to home, says health board

News

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail after carrying out sex offences in North Wales

News

‘We need additional staff to get booster jabs out more quickly’ says North Wales health board

News

Children in Need star hails Flintshire trailer firm for playing “crucial part” in Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge

News

Health, ambulance and social care services across North Wales say “unprecedented demand” is causing significant delays in care provision

News





Read 351,033 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn