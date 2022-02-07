Welsh FA along with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Republic of Ireland FA’s ditch 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

The Welsh FA (FAW) along with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup but they will bid to host EURO 2028.

The FAW has said that “following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.”

The decision comes following a feasibility study that included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

On balance, “the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.” A statement released by FAW said.

“It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.” The statement goes on to to say.

“We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans.” It states.

FAW President Stephen Williams said: “Here in Wales, The Red Wall have a special affinity with the European Championships and for us to potentially see Cymru participating as a host country at UEFA EURO 2028 is an exciting prospect.

“I’m incredibly proud that the Football Association of Wales is supporting this bid alongside the football associations of Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and the Republic of Ireland.

“The positive impact that this will have on Wales as a whole is immeasurable and will leave a long-lasting legacy.”