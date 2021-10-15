Wales & West Utilities throws weight behind regions ambitious HyNet low carbon cluster project

Wales & West Utilities is throwing its weight behind an ambitious low carbon cluster project in its bid to unlock a low carbon economy in North West England and North Wales and is urging the UK Government to award it ‘Track 1’ status later this month.

Called HyNet, the innovative low carbon and hydrogen energy project will put the region at the forefront of the UK’s drive to Net Zero.

A public consultation began in the summer on the first stage of a project which will eventually see clean hydrogen produced to replace the fossil fuels used by industry, transport and homes and the capture of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions produced by energy-intensive industries.

Phase one of the plan will be to develop a pipeline to transport CO2 away from North West and North Wales industrial areas through Deeside and to store it in depleted gas reservoirs in Liverpool Bay.

HyNet is currently one of five clusters bidding for ‘Track 1’ status in the UK Government’s Cluster Sequencing process, which would allow it to start decarbonising the region by the mid 2020’s.

Wales & West Utilities, which looks after the gas network for Wales and south west England, is also partnering with HyNet Homes to explore how hydrogen produced from HyNet can decarbonise homes, businesses and industry across North Wales.

Wales & West Utilities Head of Net Zero & Sustainability, Matt Hindle, said:

“We’re pleased to support HyNet– the only low carbon cluster in Wales eligible to bid in the UK Government’s process.

“This revolutionary project has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by 10 million tonnes every year by 2030 – the equivalent of taking 4 million cars off the road.”

“By achieving this, HyNet will create and maintain thousands of local jobs, as well as enable long-term sustainability for businesses and financial security for communities across the region.”

“The 2020s must be a decade of delivery, where we put the research and development work that has been done on hydrogen into practice, and HyNet will play a central role in decarbonising homes, businesses and industry across North Wales.”

“It is critical to meeting, and surpassing, Wales’s ambitions of achieving Net Zero and we’d urge the UK Government to award it ‘Track 1’ Status.”

David Parkin, HyNet Project Director, said:

“Developing a hydrogen economy is set to generate a £17 billion economic impact for the North West and North Wales, providing a much-needed boost for businesses across the region.”

“The vital contribution that HyNet can make to the regional economy and sustainable objectives will position Wales as a world leader in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technologies.”

“HyNet will enable the decarbonisation of industry and flexible power generation via fuel switching to hydrogen and we anticipate the project will support industry in the Deeside Industrial area, Wrexham Industrial Estate and along the Dee estuary.”

“It will also facilitate the supplying hydrogen for use as a transport fuel, especially for buses, HGVs and rail, whilst kick starting the decarbonisation of homes, initially through blending hydrogen into the gas distribution network.”

“Achieving Track 1 status at the end of this month is essential to ensure HyNet can help Wales make material progress on decarbonisation by 2030.”