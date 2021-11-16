Visionary Flintshire social enterprise with passion for tackling climate change emergency scoops top award

A social enterprise that is helping business play a part in managing the climate change emergency has won an award in its first year of operation.

Flintshire-based Cyd Innovation won the Start-Up Business of the Year Award at the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce business recognition awards.

The company, which operates from a base in Holywell, took one of the top honours at a ceremony held in Chester on Friday (November 12). It was also a finalist in the Excellence in Sustainability Award.

Cyd Innovation was set up earlier this year to help Welsh businesses play a bigger part in government ambitions to tackle poverty and manage the climate emergency.

It works in industries such as housing, construction, and manufacturing to drive more competitive and more productive businesses to create jobs and lower environmental impact.

Managing Director of Cyd Innovation, Steven Reynolds, was presented with the award at a ceremony held at the Chester Racecourse Pavillion.

He said: “We are delighted to have received such a prestigious award. It is recognition of our vision and hard work championing local solutions to tackling poverty and the climate emergency.

“Local businesses want to see their local communities do well and to be part of the climate change solution. It is important that these companies are able to access and compete for the contracts and funding that will allow them to do this,” he added.

“We’re committed to working with all types of business who share the desire to use their business success to create jobs, support their local community and reduce the environmental impact across their supply chain.”

The awards ceremony marked the 100-year anniversary of the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce which held its first meeting in North Wales in 1921.

The Start-Up Business of the Year award was open to businesses that had been trading for less than two years. Shortlisted companies had to demonstrate passion, vision, sound research and planning, creative thinking and problem-solving.

Commenting on the award, Debbie Bryce, Chief Executive Office of West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce said: “Huge congratulations to Cyd Innovation for winning the Start-Up Business of the Year Award at our Annual Recognition Awards.

“Steven has shown incredible passion for tackling the climate emergency and has demonstrated a clear vision for future growth. We look forward to supporting Cyd Innovation going forward!” she added.

Cyd Innovation is working with social housing landlords and local authorities to help shape their organisations and improve their stock to achieve net zero carbon. Housing in the UK is currently responsible for 20% of overall CO2 emissions.

“The Welsh Government is committing significant resources to making Welsh homes energy efficiency, but all too often local supply chains are unable to compete for the opportunity to deliver the projects,” Steven Reynolds added.

“We want to help position the Welsh supply chain so it is ready and able when these funding opportunities arise. Investment in competitive Welsh businesses can only lead to better value for money.”

The company is also targeting the Welsh Food and Drink Sector which the Welsh Government wants to grow from £5bn to £7bn in value per year.

Without industry-wide change in how the sector produces and delivers its products, this growth will lead to a significant increase in emissions and waste.

The industry overall lags behind English and European manufacturers in the uptake of digital technologies and Cyd Innovation is working across the supply chain to help change this.

It is hoping to enable the targeted growth while reducing waste and CO2 output.

[Photo: Managing Director of Cyd Innovation, Steven Reynolds, is presented with his award by Paul Cooney, Managing Director of award sponsor Zodeq. ]