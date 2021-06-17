Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Jun 2021

Vandalised magnolia tree in Wepre Park – would cost ‘several hundred pounds to replace’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A magnolia tree in Wepre Park has fallen victim to mindless vandalism

The tree, which was planted in 2015 was completely snapped and branches were scattered over the lawn next to the visitor centre.

Volunteers say the attack on the tree happened on Wednesday evening, police are treating the incident as criminal damage.

They also say there has been a “noticeable” increase in damage carried out in the park recently.

Posting on the Friends of Wepre Park Facebook page, a member of the community group said:

“Sorry to report that the magnolia tree on the bank in the garden was vandalised sometime yesterday evening.”

“The trunk was completely snapped off and the branches scattered over the lawn.”

“The tree, which was planted in 2015, produced beautiful flowers in the spring.”

“A tree of that size would cost several hundred pounds to replace.”

“The incident has been reported to the police and is being treated as an act of criminal damage.”

“There has been a noticeable increase in damage done to Wepre Park over the last few months.”

“We would ask anyone who visits the park in the evening and witnesses any antisocial behaviour to please ring 101 and report it. Thank you.”

If you have any information about criminal activity in the community you can report it via the police website at

https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat or by calling 101.

You can also call anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Rule changes “on hold for four weeks” as delta spreads – second doses to be sped up

News

Delta Variant: Health minister urges people to get vaccinated as cases rise in Wales

News

Flintshire pupils gear up for Raytheon Quadcopter Challenge national final

News

Defibrillators to be installed at up to 200 Transport for Wales railway stations

News

Deeside Leisure Centre mass vaccination centre to remain in place until March 2022

News

Flintshire micro businesses can sign up for a fully funded leadership usually worth £4000

News

Superheroes complete Moel Famau trek to raise money for NSPCC’s Childhood Day

News

Delays on A55 near Flintshire border due to vehicle fire

News

Wales small businesses encouraged to apply for Brexit Support Funding before 30 June

News





Read 374,789 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn