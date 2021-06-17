Vandalised magnolia tree in Wepre Park – would cost ‘several hundred pounds to replace’

A magnolia tree in Wepre Park has fallen victim to mindless vandalism

The tree, which was planted in 2015 was completely snapped and branches were scattered over the lawn next to the visitor centre.

Volunteers say the attack on the tree happened on Wednesday evening, police are treating the incident as criminal damage.

They also say there has been a “noticeable” increase in damage carried out in the park recently.

Posting on the Friends of Wepre Park Facebook page, a member of the community group said:

“Sorry to report that the magnolia tree on the bank in the garden was vandalised sometime yesterday evening.”

“The trunk was completely snapped off and the branches scattered over the lawn.”

“The tree, which was planted in 2015, produced beautiful flowers in the spring.”

“A tree of that size would cost several hundred pounds to replace.”

“The incident has been reported to the police and is being treated as an act of criminal damage.”

“There has been a noticeable increase in damage done to Wepre Park over the last few months.”

“We would ask anyone who visits the park in the evening and witnesses any antisocial behaviour to please ring 101 and report it. Thank you.”

