Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th Apr 2024

Flintshire Recycling sites to shut twice weekly in cost-cutting measure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) are set to experience changes in their opening days starting Monday, May 6.

This decision comes as a strategic move to manage the county’s budget constraints effectively while ensuring no jobs are lost, according to Shotton Councillor Dave Evans.

The adjustment in the opening schedule is part of a broader effort to maintain the essential services provided by the HRCs within a reduced budget.

Councillor Evans explained that the changes were made after a thorough review of various factors such as usage patterns of the sites, operational efficiencies, traffic monitoring, and the overarching need to sustain service delivery within financial limits.

Under the new arrangement, the HRCs in Mold, Oakenholt, and Sandycroft will now be open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while remaining closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the centres in Greenfield and Buckley will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a closure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This revision of operating days is aimed at optimising the use of resources and minimising operational costs without compromising the employment of the staff involved.

Councillor Evans posted on social media: “As of Monday, May 6, there will be some changes to the opening days at Flintshire’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).”

“The decision was taken in light of the budget position and has been put forward to reduce costs while also preserving jobs, and therefore we will not be making any redundancies.”

“Various factors have been carefully considered in revising the opening days and hours, including site usage patterns, operational efficiency, traffic counts, and the need to deliver HRC services within the agreed, reduced available budget.”

Deeside.com asked Flintshire Council on Monday for a comment on the changes.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Saltney: Police renew appeal to help identify Morrisons fuel station robbers
  • VAR lite and Friday night football – FAW announces new six-year strategy for JD Cymru Premier
  • New voting changes to affect next months Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Saltney: Police renew appeal to help identify Morrisons fuel station robbers

    News

    VAR lite and Friday night football – FAW announces new six-year strategy for JD Cymru Premier

    News

    New voting changes to affect next months Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales

    News

    University of Chester archaeology students return to excavate Grosvenor Park.

    News

    Cheshire Constabulary dispels myth on ‘typical’ stalker

    News

    Transport Secretary plans revisions to 20mph speed limits

    News

    Transport Minister confirms new A494 River Dee crossing will go ahead

    News

    Flintshire: Urgent meeting to address holiday support for children on free school meals

    News

    Police appeal for information following Chester car thefts

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn