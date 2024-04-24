Flintshire Recycling sites to shut twice weekly in cost-cutting measure

Flintshire’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) are set to experience changes in their opening days starting Monday, May 6.

This decision comes as a strategic move to manage the county’s budget constraints effectively while ensuring no jobs are lost, according to Shotton Councillor Dave Evans.

The adjustment in the opening schedule is part of a broader effort to maintain the essential services provided by the HRCs within a reduced budget.

Councillor Evans explained that the changes were made after a thorough review of various factors such as usage patterns of the sites, operational efficiencies, traffic monitoring, and the overarching need to sustain service delivery within financial limits.

Under the new arrangement, the HRCs in Mold, Oakenholt, and Sandycroft will now be open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while remaining closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the centres in Greenfield and Buckley will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a closure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This revision of operating days is aimed at optimising the use of resources and minimising operational costs without compromising the employment of the staff involved.

Councillor Evans posted on social media: “As of Monday, May 6, there will be some changes to the opening days at Flintshire’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).”

“The decision was taken in light of the budget position and has been put forward to reduce costs while also preserving jobs, and therefore we will not be making any redundancies.”

“Various factors have been carefully considered in revising the opening days and hours, including site usage patterns, operational efficiency, traffic counts, and the need to deliver HRC services within the agreed, reduced available budget.”

Deeside.com asked Flintshire Council on Monday for a comment on the changes.