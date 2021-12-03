Tumble dryer fire at Halfway House pub highlights importance of basic fire safety precautions – a fire officer has said

A Fire Officer is highlighting the importance of taking care when using white goods, and how closing doors can help prevent fire spread following a tumble dryer fire above a pub in Connah’s Quay.

As we reported overnight, Fire crews attended the Halfway House public house yesterday evening in Connah’s Quay.

Two crews from Deeside and Lee Williams, Deputy Head of Business Fire Safety attended the fire which saw 20 people safely evacuated from the pub downstairs, but thankfully no-one was hurt.

The incident involved a tumble dryer on fire in a utility room in the first floor accommodation area.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in dryer. The dryer and its contents were extensively damaged by fire.

Lee explains: “This incident really highlights how doors can help prevent fire spread, and why we encourage residents to close all internal doors as part of their night-time routine.

“The smoke, fire and heat damage were confined to the utility room as the utility room door was closed. This closed door prevented the smoke, fire and heat spreading to the rest of the first floor accommodation and to the pub downstairs.

“The fire involved a tumble dryer – as temperatures drop, very often we use tumble dryers more often. However, as our use increases, so does our tendency to become complacent in our use, often forgetting some simple dos and don’ts which could significantly reduce our risk from fire.

“Here are some simple steps we should all be following:

Don’t overload plug sockets – the high wattage for a tumble dryer means that it needs its own 13-amp socket. Keep an eye out for any scorching or burn marks, including checking any visible electrical wires.

Don’t leave appliances unattended – don’t turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot.

Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way.

Always clean out the filter after using your tumble dryer.

Always allow each drying programme, including the ‘cool down cycle’, to complete fully before emptying the machine. If you stop the machine mid cycle, the clothing will still be hot.

Don’t ignore the warning signs – if you can smell burning or clothes feel hotter at the end of the cycle, stop using your appliance and have it checked out by a professional. Please follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the use and maintenance of appliances and register appliances at registermyappliance.org.uk – this enables manufacturers to contact you if any faults become apparent, or if any recall notices are issued. Further information from manufacturers on defects, or appliances that have been recalled, can also be found on the Electrical Safety First website www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk

Most importantly of all – make sure you have a working smoke alarm and test it regularly – we recommend once a week! You should also ensure you have an escape plan for you and your family should a fire occur – and once you’re out of the house, you should always stay out, never go back.

“We offer free safe and well checks for all residents in North Wales, where our staff will run through advice like the night-time routine and other tips to keep you and your family safe.

“For a free safe and well check for you or for someone you know please call our freephone number on 0800 169 1234, e-mail cfs@nwales-fireservice.org.uk or log on to our website www.northwalesfire.gov.wales.

“We also offer fire safety advice for business owners and those who may have residential accommodation above business premises – head over to our website www.northwalesfire.gov.wales to find out more.”