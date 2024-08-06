Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Aug 2024

Transport for Wales is offering unlimited off-peak rail travel passes this summer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching a range of unlimited rail travel passes this summer to encourage sustainable travel while exploring the picturesque landscapes of Wales.

The new initiative aims to provide both visitors and locals with flexible and eco-friendly travel options.

The passes offer unlimited off-peak rail travel, with options for four or one-day passes. Additionally, they include travel on selected TrawsCymru bus routes, broadening the connectivity and convenience for travellers.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at TfW, highlighted the benefits of the new passes, stating, “Wales is a beautiful country to explore with lots of attractions and these unlimited rail passes provide visitors and local people with the opportunity to explore using the railway. The selection of passes available allow customers to travel from North Wales to South Wales with stops in between, or simply to explore just one region. There’s a pass available for everyone and we hope to encourage people to use them and travel sustainably.”

The available passes are as follows:

  • Explore Wales, Explore North and Mid Wales, and Explore South Wales: These passes offer four days of unlimited rail travel over an eight-day period.
  • Explore West Wales and Explore Cambrian: These passes provide unlimited travel for one day.

Travellers can purchase these passes on the TfW website or app, from ticket offices, or onboard from a conductor.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Hobbycraft Chester to offer FREE workshops in celebration of completed in-store renovation
  • Strong performances from Deestriders athletes over past week
  • Holywell man among two charged following Bristol disorder

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Hobbycraft Chester to offer FREE workshops in celebration of completed in-store renovation

    News

    Strong performances from Deestriders athletes over past week

    News

    Holywell man among two charged following Bristol disorder

    News

    Eluned Morgan: Senedd set to appoint new First Minister on Tuesday

    News

    Green light for Penyffordd cyclist and skater ‘pump track’

    News

    Family donate £10,000 to Countess of Chester Charity as they mark 10 years of fundraising

    News

    Chester Zoo celebrate birth of an incredibly rare onager foal – ‘one of the rarest animals on Earth’

    News

    New bakery plans submitted for Broughton Retail Park

    News

    Coleg Cambria to host two days of open events at ‘key time’ for prospective learners

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn