Transport for Wales is offering unlimited off-peak rail travel passes this summer

Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching a range of unlimited rail travel passes this summer to encourage sustainable travel while exploring the picturesque landscapes of Wales.

The new initiative aims to provide both visitors and locals with flexible and eco-friendly travel options.

The passes offer unlimited off-peak rail travel, with options for four or one-day passes. Additionally, they include travel on selected TrawsCymru bus routes, broadening the connectivity and convenience for travellers.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at TfW, highlighted the benefits of the new passes, stating, “Wales is a beautiful country to explore with lots of attractions and these unlimited rail passes provide visitors and local people with the opportunity to explore using the railway. The selection of passes available allow customers to travel from North Wales to South Wales with stops in between, or simply to explore just one region. There’s a pass available for everyone and we hope to encourage people to use them and travel sustainably.”

The available passes are as follows:

Explore Wales , Explore North and Mid Wales , and Explore South Wales : These passes offer four days of unlimited rail travel over an eight-day period.

, , and : These passes offer four days of unlimited rail travel over an eight-day period. Explore West Wales and Explore Cambrian: These passes provide unlimited travel for one day.

Travellers can purchase these passes on the TfW website or app, from ticket offices, or onboard from a conductor.