Posted: Mon 29th Jul 2024

Thunderstorms forecast with temperatures set to soar this week

Thundery conditions could be on their way this week with a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to soar this week as the country sees clear skies and hot temperatures for the next five days.

Locally Wrexham is set to see several days of mid 20s with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday with 28C.

The Met Office are forecasting that some parts of England and Wales could see thunderstorms and heavy rain by Thursday 1 August.

Some areas within the weather warning could see 20-30mm rainfall within an hour.

A Met Office spokesperson said: Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.

“The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

“The heaviest showers could result in 20-30 mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm where multiple showers affect the same location.”

