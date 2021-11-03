Theatr Clwyd reveals its spring season lineup offering a mix of musicals, comedy, drama, dance and family fun

Theatr Clwyd has announced its spring season with a lineup that includes a mixture of homegrown shows, touring productions and a chance to see shows that had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Flintshire venue will once again be providing audiences with a mixture of musicals, comedy, drama, music, dance and family fun.

The lineup includes the return of the co-production Milky Peaks (1-22 April) following its cancellation a week before it was due to open in 2020, the musical comedy returns as a highlight in the 2022 season.

It will also be one of the first Theatr Clwyd made productions performed in ‘The Mix’ – a temporary village that will host many productions whilst the venue undergoes its redevelopment.

The venue will also welcome a vibrant array of touring productions.

Musicals available this spring include the Queens themselves in Six (22-26 Feb). This production returns to the venue following cancellation due to the pandemic. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the wives of Henry VIII tell their side of the story in this musical phenomenon.

Willy Russell’s tragic tale Blood Brothers (2-7 May) follows the story of twins separated at birth. The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (18-23 Apr) stars Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), Ian Kelsey (Emmerdale) and two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Christina Bianco.

This Northern fairy-tale explores small-town dreams and finding your voice. The show includes power ballads by Judy Garland and Shirly Bassey.

Prepare to be dazzled by Wales’ finest musical theatre voices Welsh Of The West End (4-5 Feb) as they perform musical theatre favourites. National Dance Company Wales return with a trio of dance that will reconnect us to our theatre and ourselves, One Another (10-11 May)

London Classic Theatre bring Same Time, Next Year (8-12 Feb) a comedy about parenthood and marriage made famous by the Oscar nominated film. The Three Musketeers, A Comedy Adventure (1-5 Mar) roar into the venue featuring heroics, raucous romances and bonkers fun. Northern Broadsides bring Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It (11-16 Apr) this spring starring 12 Northern actors.

Fans of thrillers and drama will not want to miss the world première of The Da Vinci Code (14-19 Feb) (pictured above) starring Nigel Harman (EastEnders) and Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf). The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a thrilling new Gothic adaptation for the stage starring Wendi Peters (Coronation Street) and Bill Ward (Emmerdale).

Patrick Duffy (Dallas), Linda Purl (Happy Days) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street) star in Catch Me If You Can, a comedy thriller where nothing is as it seems and no one is as they appear.

Comedian Mark Watson brings his tour, This Can’t Be It (30 Jan). Rhod Gilbert’s raw personal comedy The Book of John (24 June) has currently sold out, but you can add your name to the waiting list.

Family fun at Theatr Clwyd this spring includes Julia Donaldson’s The Smeds and The Smoos (1-2 Feb) and The Gruffalo (13-15 May). Join Twirlywoos Live! (20-21 May) for an adventure in their big red boat, expect puppets, laughs and rhymes in Oi Frog & Friends! (25-27 Mar) and explore the magical world of myths and legends in Dragons and Mythical Beasts (8-10 April).

To book these and many more please visit Theatr Clwyd’s website (www.theatrclwyd.com) or by calling 01352 344101. If you would like to become a member or to learn more about exclusive membership benefits please visit www.theatrclwyd.com/give/membership