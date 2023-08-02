Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Aug 2023

Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision involving a bus and a car near Mold earlier today (Wednesday, 2nd August). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police received a report of the collision at 07:23 am on the A5119 in Sychdyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The woman, who was driving a BMW, was airlifted to Aintree Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Another patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at 7.17 am and sent two emergency ambulances, a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, and a duty operational manager to the scene, supported by the Wales Air Ambulance service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sergeant Stephen Richards of the Roads Policing Unit is leading an appeal for witnesses, stating: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and who has yet to speak to us, or anyone travelling in the area who may have dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact us immediately. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The road will remain closed for a considerable period of time, so I’d like to thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via live webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number A121914. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd
  • Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map
  • Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd

    News

    Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map

    News

    Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    News

    DVLA introduces new online account service for motorists

    News

    Serious collision closes A5119 in Sychdyn: Police advise drivers to use alternative routes

    News

    Plans to use Fire and Rescue Service in enforcement roles for 20 MPH branded ‘ludicrous’

    News

    2.4 million UK households miss essential payments in July, echoing last winter’s high levels

    News

    North Wales Health Board prepares to handle more mental health calls, reducing police involvement

    News

    Tighter direction for use of police cautions unveiled by UK Government

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn