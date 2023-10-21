Storm Babet: Roads in Flintshire remain closed following Friday’s heavy downpours

In the wake of Friday's heavy downpours caused by Storm Babet, a number of roads remain either closed or only passable with extreme caution in Flintshire.

Yesterday, residents were cautioned to limit travel to absolute necessities as significant number of roads were blocked due to flooding.

Many homes were flooded and 54 schools across the county closed.

The Met Office had placed Flintshire under a yellow weather warning until 6 am today, a caution that was lifted with the forecast of drier conditions for most of the day.

The A5104 Chester road this morning around 9 am at Broughton many roads were still blocked after the terrible weather last 24 hours, as I tried to get down to the Broughton shopping park @DeesideDotCom @ChronSallie @chestertweetsuk #StormBabet #Weather pic.twitter.com/8w2JS4Douo — Welshie (@welshiedale2022) October 21, 2023

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

However, the lingering effects of the storm continue to pose challenges, as of 8:30 am on Saturday, traffic monitoring site Inrix reported the following road closures.

B5129 Chester Road Sandycroft: Closed in both directions due to flooding from Manor Lane to Rectors Lane. A5118 Chester Road Padeswood: Blocked in both directions due to flooding from Padeswood Road South (Padeswood) to Bannel Lane (Penyffordd). A541 Pontblyddyn: Closed in both directions due to flooding from A5104 to the Bridge Inn. A550 Penyffordd: Closed in both directions due to flooding between A5104 (Penyffordd roundabout) and Hawarden Road. A541 Pontblyddyn (repeat): Closed in both directions due to flooding from A5104 to the Bridge Inn. A5118 Padeswood: Closed in both directions due to flooding from Buckley turn off (Padeswood) to Mold turn off (Penyffordd). A548 Chester Road Flint: Blocked in both directions due to flooding between Albert Avenue (Flint) and Paper Mill Lane (Oakenholt). A541 Pontblyddyn (new location): Impassable in both directions due to flooding from Pontblyddyn to Mold. Main road Higher Kinnerton: Impassable in both directions due to flooding from Kinnerton Green turn off (Higher Kinnerton) to Kinnerton Road (Lower Kinnerton).

Furthermore, train services between Wrexham and Bidston continue to be cancelled today, adding to the travel woes of the residents.

Transport for Wales (TfW) highlighted the cause, stating, "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway the line is disrupted. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The disruption extends to the wider rail network, with TfW advising customers to check before travelling on the Wales and Borders network due to ongoing issues following Storm Babet.

The storm wreaked havoc on rail infrastructure, particularly on routes north of Shrewsbury. Customers with tickets for Friday are being allowed to use them for travel on the 21st and 22nd of October, as disruptions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Flintshire Council has said all waste and recycling rounds planned for Saturday are "intended to go ahead as usual. Please be aware, however, that there may be some disruption."

All Household Recycling Centres will be open today, although Oakenholt was impacted by highway flooding which has delayed opening on Friday.

[Main photo: 'Anonymous Facebook User']

