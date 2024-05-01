Want an Aldi in Deeside? The supermarket is calling on the public to pinpoint prime locations

Aldi has launched a new nationwide initiative to pinpoint prime locations for new store openings.

Recognising the invaluable input of its customers, the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket is calling on the nation to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most.

Flintshire has three Aldi stores, in Mold, Flint, and Broughton, and while Lidl expects to open its new store in Connah’s Quay at the end of the year, there have often been calls from locals to build a store somewhere between Queensferry and the Quay.

Aldi’s own list of target towns where it wants to build a new store does indeed include Queensferry.

Aldi says the areas that receive the most suggestions will then be considered as part of the supermarket chain’s commitment to building hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for its lower prices and great quality amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores and says it is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by 31st May 2024, with the supermarket planning to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.

For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns