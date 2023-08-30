Six-weeks of road resurfacing on A494 in Gwernymynydd set to begin next week

Motorists using the A494 between Gwernymynydd roundabout and Maeshafn Junction are advised to expect delays as essential carriageway resurfacing works are scheduled to commence next week.

The much-needed upgrade to this stretch of road will be carried out over a period of six weeks, beginning on Monday 4th September and concluding on 13th October 2023.

The works will take place daily from 7am to 6.30pm and will be managed under traffic lights and a convoy working system.

As a result, delays of up to 20 minutes are expected for motorists travelling along this route.

The A494 is a vital transport corridor connecting communities and businesses across the region.

The resurfacing works are part of a broader effort to improve the road network, ensuring safety and efficiency for all road users.

Traffic Wales, the traffic management and information service for the trunk road network in Wales, is overseeing the works.

They have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and, where possible, seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

For further information, or for any travel advice, members of the public are encouraged to contact Traffic Wales on 0300 123 1213.

