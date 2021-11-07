Shotton to Shotton 171 mile charity walk raises £15,000 for charity

A group of friends from Shotton have raised £15,000 for charity following a 171 mile ‘mega walk’ from Shotton Colliery in County Durham to Shotton in Deeside.

Mike Hodson, Pete Dodd, Ste Chesworth, Gavin Evans and Lee Stinchcombe, known as Shotton Walkers successfully completed the charity walk which took place between 26th Sept and 2nd of October 2021.

The 171 mile walk took seven days to complete and raised £15,000.00 for the group chosen charities; CALM, the campaign against living miserably, a leading movement against suicide and The Not Forgotten Association which combats isolation and loneliness amongst the Armed Forces community.

Shotton Walker’s organiser and planner Dean Stenner says: “James Guy & I had been planning this campaign for 18 months and have had to delay the event and other fundraising efforts due to Covid.”

“We chose this walk as both Shotton in County Durham and Shotton North Wales share not only a name but proud industrial pasts of coal and steel.”

“Our charities fit hand in hand and they were chosen specifically for their focus on mental and physical health elements and their low running costs, we knew our efforts would have a direct and positive impact on their patrons,.”

“The walkers had been training hard and challenging their abilities, completing the Shotton to Shotton walk is such an achievement for us, knowing what we raise will be going to such a great cause, makes it all worthwhile.”

“Mental health is incredibly important to all of us, particularly after the last 18 months. We have all felt the impact of suicide in our lives and want to try our best to stop others going through it.”