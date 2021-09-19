Seven recommendations senior councillors will be asked to back to improve recycling rates in Flintshire

Flintshire’s Cabinet members will be asked to approve recommendations on future recycling and waste services when they meet on Tuesday, 21 September.

The proposed recommendations are the result of feedback from seminars held in July with councillors to gauge views on the current recycling and waste services and how recycling rates could be increased.

The council says that whilst the current waste strategy does not come to an end until 2025, the next national target to be achieved is 70% of domestic and municipal waste to be recycled by 2024/25.

“It is now important that the Council starts to plan for the future, assess the ongoing impact on waste volumes post-COVID and consider what more could be done to increase recycling rates to ensure that we achieve these national targets.” The council said.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“The council’s and residents’ recycling success is to be celebrated; however, with changes to the classifications of what waste can be categorised as recycled and the changing behaviours of our residents in response to the pandemic, which have both impacted on our recycling performance, we now need to look at additional measures to ensure that we achieve the target of 70% by 2024/25.”

Flintshire’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Katie Wilby, said:

“It is widely recognised that not recycling our waste has substantial environmental implications, which must be addressed to mitigate future impact on the planet. ”

“There is also a lost financial opportunity by not recycling our waste. There is a cost for every tonne of waste that is treated or landfilled, whilst the sale of the recycled products raises a small amount of income for the Council.”

Recommendations include: