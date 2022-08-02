A55 closed ‘for some time’ near Broughton due to ‘serious incident’

The section of A55 in Flintshire has been closed both ways due to a serious incident.

Update 12.30 pm: Police have issued a statement confirming a collision and subsequent car fire took place this morning.

A man has been rushed to hospital with “significant injuries.”

Chief Inspector Alwyn Williams of North Wales Police said: “Due to the car involved being an electric vehicle, fire crews remain at the scene.”

“Both carriageways of the A55 near Broughton remain closed at this time however traffic is being diverted.”

Update 11.15 am: The road remains closed in both directions between J36 Broughton and J35 Dobshill, diversions are in place.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on A55 both ways between J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) and J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Road has been closed since around 08:45 this morning.”

Update 10.00 am: Traffic Wales has said “We anticipate the road being closed for some time. Please plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.”

“Heavy congestion on approach in both directions.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 08:35 to an incident on the A55 near Junction 35A that required a multi-agency response.”

“We have deployed two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance, a helimed and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.”

“A duty operations manager was also present.”

“One patient has been transported by road to Whiston Hospital for further treatment.”

Earlier report: Traffic Wales had initially warned drivers about a vehicle fire.

Since then, an air ambulance landed near to the scene which was reported to be on the westbound side between Broughton and Dobshill.

⛔#A55 now closed travelling in BOTH directions between J36 Broughton and J35 Dobs Hill due to a serious incident. Please find alternative route. https://t.co/ZfCfcX2eTJ — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 2, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 both ways from J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). Eastbound has also been closed to allow the air ambulance to attend.”

North Wales Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes, in a statement, the force said: “ROAD CLOSURE – The A55, just prior to junction 35 Broughton westbound, is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Please use alternative routes where possible.”

Police have asked drivers to use alternative routes.

