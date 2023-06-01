Royal Mail issues stamps to mark Warhammer’s 40th anniversary

Royal Mail has announced the launch of a new stamp collection to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the renowned tabletop miniatures hobby, Warhammer. The collection includes a total of 10 Special Stamps that showcase the rich and imaginative worlds of Warhammer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The main set comprises six stamps featuring iconic characters from different Warhammer realms. Represented in the collection are the Space Marines and Orks from Warhammer 40,000, Stormcast Eternals and Slaves to Darkness from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and High Elves and Dwarfs from Warhammer: The Old World. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the main set, the Miniature Sheet presents four stamps that highlight illustrations that have become synonymous with the Warhammer franchise over the last four decades. These include the Crimson Fists Space Marines from the first edition of Warhammer 40,000, The Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Yndrasta, the Celestial Spear from the current edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and The Battle for Skull Pass from Warhammer: The Old World. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The miniature sheet features a captivating background artwork depicting Harald Hammerstorm, a Chaos Champion with origins tracing back to the first edition of Warhammer: The Game of Fantasy Battles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy at Royal Mail, stated, “With millions of devotees across the globe, Warhammer is a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination. We are delighted to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this immersive tabletop wargame with a set of Special Stamps.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Helen Smallridge, Global Head of Marketing at Games Workshop, commented on the partnership, saying, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Royal Mail to mark the 40th anniversary of Warhammer. From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world. We hope this new stamp range will be a treat for fans, and for those who have yet to discover our rich and fantastical worlds.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Warhammer was first introduced in 1983 by Games Workshop, a pioneering miniature gaming company. Since its inception, Warhammer has become the most successful table-top miniatures hobby in history. Games Workshop, known for designing and producing its own models, paints, and games, has expanded its reach with publications like White Dwarf magazine and the Black Library imprint, offering novels set in the immersive Warhammer universes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Warhammer stamps are now available for pre-order through the Royal Mail website (www.royalmail.com/warhammer), by phone, and at 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK. The stamps can be purchased individually or as part of a Presentation Pack, which includes all 10 stamps in the set, priced at £18.10. The stamps ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

