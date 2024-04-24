Cheshire Constabulary dispels myth on ‘typical’ stalker

Cheshire Constabulary is dispelling the myth around a ‘typical stalker’ in a bid to raise awareness on what stalking is and keep people safe.

The awareness raising campaign runs throughout National Stalking Awareness Week (22 – 26 April), a week-long focus on stalking ran by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

When many people hear the word ‘stalker’ – they think of a stranger lurking in the shadows or a delusional fan following a celebrity. While this covers some stalking scenarios, they are by no means the majority.

In Cheshire, around 90% of all stalking offences recorded involve an ex-partner and on average, ten stalking crimes are recorded per day.

Stalking can have both an emotional and psychological impact on those it affects, and it is important that anyone who experiences any stalking behaviours reports it to the police before it goes too far – they will be believed.

Stalking behaviours to look out for:

Fixation on your daily routine – this could involve following you, watching your every move, using a tracking device on you or on your vehicle.

– this could involve following you, watching your every move, using a tracking device on you or on your vehicle. Constant obsessive and repeated communication – endless phone calls, messages, or contacting people known to you.

– endless phone calls, messages, or contacting people known to you. Threatening and intimidating behaviour towards you or someone you know – threatening suicide, last resort thinking or sending death threats.

– threatening suicide, last resort thinking or sending death threats. Repeated unwanted attention or ‘love bombing’ – they could make unannounced visits to your home or workplace, send you unwanted gifts, or make declarations of love constantly.

– they could make unannounced visits to your home or workplace, send you unwanted gifts, or make declarations of love constantly. Unwanted sexual contact – sexual assault, sexual harassment, unwanted touching.

– sexual assault, sexual harassment, unwanted touching. Resorts to criminal behaviour to gain your attention or cause fear – they could break into your home or vehicle or cause damage to your property or belongings.