Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
A section of the A494 in Deeside will be closed overnight this week for essential carriageway resurfacing.
Work is being carried on the Westbound Carriageway and bridge deck over the River Dee Bridge in Queensferry between Monday 8 November and Friday 12 November.
The resurfacing work will begin on Monday and be carried out over four nights between 7.30pm – 6am.
Between those times there will be a full westbound carriageway closure from Deeside Industrial Estate to Queensferry Asda.
This is the ‘official diversion:
“Traffic will be diverted at Deeside Industrial Estate over the Flintshire bridge and along the A548 to Flint, South via A5119 Flint Mountain to rejoin the A55 in a Westerly Direction at Junction 33.
However, those looking to exit the A494 after the river crossing will no doubt just come off at Deeside Industrial Estate, through Garden City and Queensferry and back to the Asda roundabout.
Traffic Wales has said, “The works are being carried out overnight in November when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”
These are the closures over the four nights:
-Full closure of A494 Westbound between Deeside Ind Estate and Queensferry.
-Full Closure of Deeside Ind Estate Westbound on slip
-Full Closure of A494/A548 Drome Corner Westbound on slip
-Full Closure Of Shotwick Westbound on slip.
Traffic Wales has said: “Local residence access to be provided by Principle Contractor.”
Other roadworks
Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire
08 November – 10 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Works reference: Unknown
Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire
09 November – 09 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned
Works reference: PE12595626097-70
Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire
09 November – 09 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
08 November – 10 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Works reference: Unknown
09 November – 11 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in verge.
Works location: Holywell bagillt sunnyside outside 6/7
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
A5104 Chester Road to Lesters Lane, Flintshire
08 November – 09 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole
Works location: A5104 Chester Road To Lesters Lane
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
A5151 Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout to Crossways Roundabout, Flintshire
08 November – 12 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Test rod and roping and cabling works
Works location: Rhydwen farm A5151 PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT TO CROSSWAYS ROUNDABOUT
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
A5151 Tan Yr Allt to Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout, Flintshire
08 November – 12 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Access boxes for test rod and roping and cabling
Works location: The Old smithy to penfforddlan bach A5151 TAN YR ALLT TO PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Brunswick Road, Buckley
08 November – 11 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: NEW LAY SERVICE 8M PUBLIC
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 55
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000173262
Chester Road East, Shotton
08 November – 10 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Access c/w box for flex working
Works location: CHESTER ROAD EAST jnc with JUBILEE STREET
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Chester Street, Flint
08 November – 08 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Access to UG network to provide new customer connection. Order no. WNMYH331/28 – WE HAVE GONE FOR A NEW DATE OF MON 08/11 – AS OUR TRAFFIC CONTRACTOR SUNBELT COULD NOT GET BUS SUSPENSION APPROVED IN TIME.
Works location: MANHOLE LOCATED OS 125 CHESTER STREET FLINT CH6 5DY.
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Halkyn Road, Milwr
10 November – 10 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLE
Works location: STAMFIELD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570048018
Link Road Between Allt Y Golch and Carmel Road, Flintshire
09 November – 10 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK
Works location: MAREDA TO TREM YR AFON
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570048022A
Liverpool Road, Buckley
09 November – 12 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SUPPLY 4M PUBLIC 8M PRIVATE
Works location: IN C.W O/S 110
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000169630
Mold Road, Mynydd Isa
09 November – 11 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: MJ QUINN TO CLEAR BLOCKAGES IN FOOWAY AND CARRIAGEWAY.
Works location: OUTSIDE 64 MOLD ROAD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Old Aston Hill, Deeside
10 November – 15 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: LAY NEW GAS 9M PUBLIC
Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HAFOD
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000173197
Westbound Onnslip A548 Roundabout to A494, Flintshire
08 November – 12 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Urgent Bridge Deck Surfacing / Joint Repairs – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs
Works location: A494, Drome Corner – Westbound Onslip
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50121298151846944
Wrexham Road, Caergwrle
09 November – 09 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: REPLACE FRAME & COVER
Works location: OUTSIDE CASTLE GRANGE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595728008
B5123 Church Junction to Nant Junction, Flintshire
08 November – 10 November
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RENEW DROPWIRE.
Works location: B5123 CHURCH JUNCTION TO NANT JUNCTION OUTSIDE THE OLD POST OFFICE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
B5123 Library Junction to Quarry Entrance, Halkyn
09 November – 11 November
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RECOVER 2X POLE IN VERGE.
Works location: B5123 LIBRARY JUNC TO QUARRY ENTRANCE.
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Carmel Road, Carmel
09 November – 09 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK
Works location: SEAVIEW TO 8
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570048022
Chester Close, Shotton
08 November – 10 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: Signal use only
Works location: 4 CHESTER CLOSE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Factory Road, Sandycroft
08 November – 12 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINTBAY AND TRACK IN FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CONNECTION
Works location: OUTSIDE UNIT 3
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Pleas
