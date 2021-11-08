Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place. If you spot any roadworks or anything transport-related you would like to share – get in touch here: Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

A section of the A494 in Deeside will be closed overnight this week for essential carriageway resurfacing.

Work is being carried on the Westbound Carriageway and bridge deck over the River Dee Bridge in Queensferry between Monday 8 November and Friday 12 November.

The resurfacing work will begin on Monday and be carried out over four nights between 7.30pm – 6am.

Between those times there will be a full westbound carriageway closure from Deeside Industrial Estate to Queensferry Asda.

This is the ‘official diversion:

“Traffic will be diverted at Deeside Industrial Estate over the Flintshire bridge and along the A548 to Flint, South via A5119 Flint Mountain to rejoin the A55 in a Westerly Direction at Junction 33.

However, those looking to exit the A494 after the river crossing will no doubt just come off at Deeside Industrial Estate, through Garden City and Queensferry and back to the Asda roundabout.

Traffic Wales has said, “The works are being carried out overnight in November when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

These are the closures over the four nights:

-Full closure of A494 Westbound between Deeside Ind Estate and Queensferry.

-Full Closure of Deeside Ind Estate Westbound on slip

-Full Closure of A494/A548 Drome Corner Westbound on slip

-Full Closure Of Shotwick Westbound on slip.

Traffic Wales has said: “Local residence access to be provided by Principle Contractor.”

Other roadworks

Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire 08 November – 10 November Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: In progress Works reference: Unknown

Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire 09 November – 09 November Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned Works reference: PE12595626097-70

Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire 09 November – 09 November Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: Planned Works reference: Unknown

Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire 08 November – 10 November Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: In progress Works reference: Unknown

09 November – 11 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in verge. Works location: Holywell bagillt sunnyside outside 6/7 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0KIWC4FH74G

A5104 Chester Road to Lesters Lane, Flintshire 08 November – 09 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole Works location: A5104 Chester Road To Lesters Lane Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005LS1W0000000MHKRU001

A5151 Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout to Crossways Roundabout, Flintshire 08 November – 12 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Test rod and roping and cabling works Works location: Rhydwen farm A5151 PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT TO CROSSWAYS ROUNDABOUT Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK3WCPKJH5H

A5151 Tan Yr Allt to Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout, Flintshire 08 November – 12 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Access boxes for test rod and roping and cabling Works location: The Old smithy to penfforddlan bach A5151 TAN YR ALLT TO PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK2WCPKJH5H

Brunswick Road, Buckley 08 November – 11 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: NEW LAY SERVICE 8M PUBLIC Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 55 Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000173262

Chester Road East, Shotton 08 November – 10 November Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: Access c/w box for flex working Works location: CHESTER ROAD EAST jnc with JUBILEE STREET Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK1WC6H004T

Chester Street, Flint 08 November – 08 November Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: Access to UG network to provide new customer connection. Order no. WNMYH331/28 – WE HAVE GONE FOR A NEW DATE OF MON 08/11 – AS OUR TRAFFIC CONTRACTOR SUNBELT COULD NOT GET BUS SUSPENSION APPROVED IN TIME. Works location: MANHOLE LOCATED OS 125 CHESTER STREET FLINT CH6 5DY. Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CB1W0WNMYH33128SJW3

Halkyn Road, Milwr 10 November – 10 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLE Works location: STAMFIELD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030570048018

Link Road Between Allt Y Golch and Carmel Road, Flintshire 09 November – 10 November Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK Works location: MAREDA TO TREM YR AFON Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030570048022A

Liverpool Road, Buckley 09 November – 12 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SUPPLY 4M PUBLIC 8M PRIVATE Works location: IN C.W O/S 110 Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000169630

Mold Road, Mynydd Isa 09 November – 11 November Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: MJ QUINN TO CLEAR BLOCKAGES IN FOOWAY AND CARRIAGEWAY. Works location: OUTSIDE 64 MOLD ROAD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWC7R4P4T

Old Aston Hill, Deeside 10 November – 15 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: LAY NEW GAS 9M PUBLIC Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HAFOD Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000173197

Westbound Onnslip A548 Roundabout to A494, Flintshire 08 November – 12 November Delays likely – Road closure Works description: Urgent Bridge Deck Surfacing / Joint Repairs – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs Works location: A494, Drome Corner – Westbound Onslip Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50121298151846944

Wrexham Road, Caergwrle 09 November – 09 November Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: REPLACE FRAME & COVER Works location: OUTSIDE CASTLE GRANGE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595728008

B5123 Church Junction to Nant Junction, Flintshire 08 November – 10 November Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RENEW DROPWIRE. Works location: B5123 CHURCH JUNCTION TO NANT JUNCTION OUTSIDE THE OLD POST OFFICE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWC6WNK4G

B5123 Library Junction to Quarry Entrance, Halkyn 09 November – 11 November Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RECOVER 2X POLE IN VERGE. Works location: B5123 LIBRARY JUNC TO QUARRY ENTRANCE. Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWBMFTH8Y

Carmel Road, Carmel 09 November – 09 November Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK Works location: SEAVIEW TO 8 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030570048022

Chester Close, Shotton 08 November – 10 November Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: Signal use only Works location: 4 CHESTER CLOSE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT. Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK2WC6H004T