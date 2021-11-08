Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Nov 2021

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A section of the A494 in Deeside will be closed overnight this week for essential carriageway resurfacing.

Work is being carried on the Westbound Carriageway and bridge deck over the River Dee Bridge in Queensferry between Monday 8 November and Friday 12 November.

The resurfacing work will begin on Monday and be carried out over four nights between 7.30pm – 6am.

Between those times there will be a full westbound carriageway closure from Deeside Industrial Estate to Queensferry Asda.

This is the ‘official diversion:

“Traffic will be diverted at Deeside Industrial Estate over the Flintshire bridge and along the A548 to Flint, South via A5119 Flint Mountain to rejoin the A55 in a Westerly Direction at Junction 33.

However, those looking to exit the A494 after the river crossing will no doubt just come off at Deeside Industrial Estate, through Garden City and Queensferry and back to the Asda roundabout.

Traffic Wales has said, “The works are being carried out overnight in November when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

These are the closures over the four nights:

-Full closure of A494 Westbound between Deeside Ind Estate and Queensferry.

-Full Closure of Deeside Ind Estate Westbound on slip

-Full Closure of A494/A548 Drome Corner Westbound on slip

-Full Closure Of Shotwick Westbound on slip.

Traffic Wales has said: “Local residence access to be provided by Principle Contractor.”

Other roadworks

Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire

08 November – 10 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Bron Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

Works reference: Unknown

Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire

09 November – 09 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Bryn Yorkin Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned

Works reference: PE12595626097-70

Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire

09 November – 09 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Ffordd Llanfynydd, Llanfynydd, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire

08 November – 10 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

Works reference: Unknown

09 November – 11 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in verge.

Works location: Holywell bagillt sunnyside outside 6/7

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0KIWC4FH74G

A5104 Chester Road to Lesters Lane, Flintshire

08 November – 09 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Visual structural and safety checks of manholes, approx 15-20 minutes per manhole

Works location: A5104 Chester Road To Lesters Lane

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005LS1W0000000MHKRU001

A5151 Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout to Crossways Roundabout, Flintshire

08 November – 12 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Test rod and roping and cabling works

Works location: Rhydwen farm A5151 PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT TO CROSSWAYS ROUNDABOUT

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK3WCPKJH5H

A5151 Tan Yr Allt to Pen Ffordd Llan Roundabout, Flintshire

08 November – 12 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Access boxes for test rod and roping and cabling

Works location: The Old smithy to penfforddlan bach A5151 TAN YR ALLT TO PEN FFORDD LLAN ROUNDABOUT

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK2WCPKJH5H

Brunswick Road, Buckley

08 November – 11 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: NEW LAY SERVICE 8M PUBLIC

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 55

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000173262

Chester Road East, Shotton

08 November – 10 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Access c/w box for flex working

Works location: CHESTER ROAD EAST jnc with JUBILEE STREET

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK1WC6H004T

Chester Street, Flint

08 November – 08 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Access to UG network to provide new customer connection. Order no. WNMYH331/28 – WE HAVE GONE FOR A NEW DATE OF MON 08/11 – AS OUR TRAFFIC CONTRACTOR SUNBELT COULD NOT GET BUS SUSPENSION APPROVED IN TIME.

Works location: MANHOLE LOCATED OS 125 CHESTER STREET FLINT CH6 5DY.

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CB1W0WNMYH33128SJW3

Halkyn Road, Milwr

10 November – 10 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLE

Works location: STAMFIELD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570048018

Link Road Between Allt Y Golch and Carmel Road, Flintshire

09 November – 10 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK

Works location: MAREDA TO TREM YR AFON

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570048022A

Liverpool Road, Buckley

09 November – 12 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: LAY A NEW GAS SUPPLY 4M PUBLIC 8M PRIVATE

Works location: IN C.W O/S 110

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000169630

Mold Road, Mynydd Isa

09 November – 11 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: MJ QUINN TO CLEAR BLOCKAGES IN FOOWAY AND CARRIAGEWAY.

Works location: OUTSIDE 64 MOLD ROAD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWC7R4P4T

Old Aston Hill, Deeside

10 November – 15 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: LAY NEW GAS 9M PUBLIC

Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HAFOD

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000173197

Westbound Onnslip A548 Roundabout to A494, Flintshire

08 November – 12 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Urgent Bridge Deck Surfacing / Joint Repairs – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs

Works location: A494, Drome Corner – Westbound Onslip

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD50121298151846944

Wrexham Road, Caergwrle

09 November – 09 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: REPLACE FRAME & COVER

Works location: OUTSIDE CASTLE GRANGE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595728008

B5123 Church Junction to Nant Junction, Flintshire

08 November – 10 November

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RENEW DROPWIRE.

Works location: B5123 CHURCH JUNCTION TO NANT JUNCTION OUTSIDE THE OLD POST OFFICE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWC6WNK4G

B5123 Library Junction to Quarry Entrance, Halkyn

09 November – 11 November

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: MJ QUINN ARE TO RECOVER 2X POLE IN VERGE.

Works location: B5123 LIBRARY JUNC TO QUARRY ENTRANCE.

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0AMWBMFTH8Y

Carmel Road, Carmel

09 November – 09 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORK

Works location: SEAVIEW TO 8

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570048022

Chester Close, Shotton

08 November – 10 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: Signal use only

Works location: 4 CHESTER CLOSE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MQ1W02BDUK2WC6H004T

Factory Road, Sandycroft

08 November – 12 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: EXCAVATE JOINTBAY AND TRACK IN FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CONNECTION

Works location: OUTSIDE UNIT 3

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Pleas

 



