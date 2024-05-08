Last bank in Flint set to close next year as TSB announces branch closures

Flint will see its last remaining bank branch close next year as TSB moves to streamline its operations by shutting down 36 branches across the UK.

The decision is part of the bank’s strategy to strike a more effective balance between digital and face-to-face banking services.

A TSB spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally, and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services. We remain committed to a national branch network and, through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch, and other face-to-face services, TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

The Trelawny Square branch is one of nine which will close in May 2025, TSB will close 27 branches this September.

TSB has announced it will be cutting 250 jobs in its fraud operations, central operations, and among the staff at the branches scheduled for closure.

This significant reduction has sparked criticism and concern from Unite the union, which represents TSB workers.

Unite regional officer Andy Case expressed deep concerns about the bank’s direction: “The decision by TSB to cut 250 roles is a grave mistake. These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network. At a time when customers are increasingly concerned about financial fraud and often need support from a local bank branch, this is the wrong course of action.”

Despite extensive negotiations that have somewhat reduced the number of jobs at risk, Unite has announced plans to hold further talks with TSB to discuss potential ways to mitigate job losses. The union is also committed to supporting its members affected by these changes.