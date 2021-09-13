Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Sep 2021

Updated: Mon 13th Sep

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Sandy Lane

15 September — 17 September

Delays likely – None/signing only

Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Sandy Lane

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

14 September — 14 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works description: Overhead cabling

Works location: Approx 50 Metres from the roundabout to approx 40 metres west of ‘The Bungalow’.

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000176195

Nannerch: A541 Village Road Junction to B5121 Junction

15 September — 15 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Tree cutting to clear branches away from low voltage overhead power lines

Works location: approx 300m from junction with Penllan Junction A541

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY051MW71301214

Tan Lan: A548 Hamilton Oil Roundabout to Tan Lan Hall Junction

15 September — 15 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES

Works location: FROM HILDENE TO SUNLEA

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570047969

Tan Lan: A548 Tyn Y Morfa Junction to Hamilton Oil Roundabout

14 September — 14 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES ADJACENT TO CARRIAGEWAY

Works location: FROM ST HELENS TO MEADOWS VIEW

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570047967

Holywell: Fron Park Road

14 September — 15 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover

Works location: THE FIRS, FRON PARK ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595647996

Greenfield Road

15 September — 15 September

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: to provide a safe working area for engineers to access telegraph poles in order to provide fibre overhead cabling. 2 way lights. 1 working day 09:30 – 15:30 ** No Excavation **

Works location: o/s 1 Dyffryn Glas Greenfield Clwyd Holywell CH8 7RU

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W000OGEA53342709

Higher Kinnerton: Sandy Lane

15 September — 17 September

Delays likely – Road closure

Works description: Road closure in place for safety zone for the works vehicle to facilitate remedial work on the governor

Works location: Gas Governor O/S Grange House

Public facing description: Cadent has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Cadent.

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: AZ501SANDYLANE

A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop

14 September — 16 September

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. (Junction 33a Brookside to Centre of Junction 33 Northop Interchange)

Works location: A55 Junction 33 – Pinfold Lane to Northop – Westbound Carriageway

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012121612543157

Pentre Halkyn: Brynford Road

15 September — 15 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: WORKING ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY LINE

Works location: OUTSIDE 53

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY300WSBRYNROAD

Mold: Maes Bodlonfa

14 September — 20 September

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Install New Service Connection

Works location: WAVENEY, MAES BODLONFA, FLINTSHIRE.

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE11995670316

Mold: Cae Gwyn

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: MJ Quinn to build joint box in footway….

Works location: O/S 8 CAE GWYN CH7 5SL…

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0WCWCNHDH4T

Talacre: Hamilton Oil Access Road

15 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion

Works description: PROVIDE TRIAL HOLES TO SEE IF 11KV CABLE CAN BE LAID IN FOOTPATH ON BRIDGE

Works location: on eni bridge

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY3002100702022

Broughton: Lynton Place

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )

Works location: INFRONT OF 3 LYNTON PLACE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0028102/000012869982

Holway: Meadowbank

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in footway.

Works location: OPPOSITE 27 MEADOW BANK

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0KIIBBJRCDH

Saltney: Norton Avenue

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 24

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/000041026673

Caergwrle: Pentre Lane

15 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: TM PC SEPT PLANNED CLEANSE TO TAKE PLACE FROM MANHOLE TO PREVENT FLOODING TO NEARBY PROPERTIES Job in Carriageway

Works location: PENTRE LANE CAERGWRLE LL12 9HD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water.

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LB7012203/000012874479

Penyffordd: Wats Road

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 26

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/0000800073748

Penymynydd: Y Fedwen Arian

14 September — 16 September

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 4

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/0000800088973



