Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Sandy Lane
15 September — 17 September
Delays likely – None/signing only
Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Sandy Lane
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
14 September — 14 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works description: Overhead cabling
Works location: Approx 50 Metres from the roundabout to approx 40 metres west of ‘The Bungalow’.
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Nannerch: A541 Village Road Junction to B5121 Junction
15 September — 15 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Tree cutting to clear branches away from low voltage overhead power lines
Works location: approx 300m from junction with Penllan Junction A541
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY051MW71301214
Tan Lan: A548 Hamilton Oil Roundabout to Tan Lan Hall Junction
15 September — 15 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES
Works location: FROM HILDENE TO SUNLEA
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570047969
Tan Lan: A548 Tyn Y Morfa Junction to Hamilton Oil Roundabout
14 September — 14 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES ADJACENT TO CARRIAGEWAY
Works location: FROM ST HELENS TO MEADOWS VIEW
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570047967
Holywell: Fron Park Road
14 September — 15 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover
Works location: THE FIRS, FRON PARK ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595647996
Greenfield Road
15 September — 15 September
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: to provide a safe working area for engineers to access telegraph poles in order to provide fibre overhead cabling. 2 way lights. 1 working day 09:30 – 15:30 ** No Excavation **
Works location: o/s 1 Dyffryn Glas Greenfield Clwyd Holywell CH8 7RU
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Higher Kinnerton: Sandy Lane
15 September — 17 September
Delays likely – Road closure
Works description: Road closure in place for safety zone for the works vehicle to facilitate remedial work on the governor
Works location: Gas Governor O/S Grange House
Public facing description: Cadent has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Cadent.
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: AZ501SANDYLANE
A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop
14 September — 16 September
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. (Junction 33a Brookside to Centre of Junction 33 Northop Interchange)
Works location: A55 Junction 33 – Pinfold Lane to Northop – Westbound Carriageway
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012121612543157
Pentre Halkyn: Brynford Road
15 September — 15 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: WORKING ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY LINE
Works location: OUTSIDE 53
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300WSBRYNROAD
Mold: Maes Bodlonfa
14 September — 20 September
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Install New Service Connection
Works location: WAVENEY, MAES BODLONFA, FLINTSHIRE.
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE11995670316
Mold: Cae Gwyn
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: MJ Quinn to build joint box in footway….
Works location: O/S 8 CAE GWYN CH7 5SL…
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference:
Talacre: Hamilton Oil Access Road
15 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion
Works description: PROVIDE TRIAL HOLES TO SEE IF 11KV CABLE CAN BE LAID IN FOOTPATH ON BRIDGE
Works location: on eni bridge
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY3002100702022
Broughton: Lynton Place
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Works location: INFRONT OF 3 LYNTON PLACE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/
Holway: Meadowbank
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in footway.
Works location: OPPOSITE 27 MEADOW BANK
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Saltney: Norton Avenue
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 24
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
Caergwrle: Pentre Lane
15 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: TM PC SEPT PLANNED CLEANSE TO TAKE PLACE FROM MANHOLE TO PREVENT FLOODING TO NEARBY PROPERTIES Job in Carriageway
Works location: PENTRE LANE CAERGWRLE LL12 9HD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water.
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LB7012203/
Penyffordd: Wats Road
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 26
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
Penymynydd: Y Fedwen Arian
14 September — 16 September
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy.
Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/
