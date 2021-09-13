Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

15 September — 17 September Delays likely – None/signing only Works description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks Works location: Sandy Lane Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: Planned Works reference: Unknown

14 September — 14 September Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works description: Overhead cabling Works location: Approx 50 Metres from the roundabout to approx 40 metres west of ‘The Bungalow’. Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000176195

Nannerch: A541 Village Road Junction to B5121 Junction 15 September — 15 September Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Tree cutting to clear branches away from low voltage overhead power lines Works location: approx 300m from junction with Penllan Junction A541 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY051MW71301214

Tan Lan: A548 Hamilton Oil Roundabout to Tan Lan Hall Junction 15 September — 15 September Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES Works location: FROM HILDENE TO SUNLEA Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030570047969

Tan Lan: A548 Tyn Y Morfa Junction to Hamilton Oil Roundabout 14 September — 14 September Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works description: OVERHEAD WORKS ON POLES ADJACENT TO CARRIAGEWAY Works location: FROM ST HELENS TO MEADOWS VIEW Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030570047967

Holywell: Fron Park Road 14 September — 15 September Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover Works location: THE FIRS, FRON PARK ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595647996

Greenfield Road 15 September — 15 September Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: to provide a safe working area for engineers to access telegraph poles in order to provide fibre overhead cabling. 2 way lights. 1 working day 09:30 – 15:30 ** No Excavation ** Works location: o/s 1 Dyffryn Glas Greenfield Clwyd Holywell CH8 7RU Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005OP1W000OGEA53342709

Higher Kinnerton: Sandy Lane 15 September — 17 September Delays likely – Road closure Works description: Road closure in place for safety zone for the works vehicle to facilitate remedial work on the governor Works location: Gas Governor O/S Grange House Public facing description: Cadent has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Cadent. Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: AZ501SANDYLANE

A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop 14 September — 16 September Delays possible – Lane closure Works description: Cyclic / Autumnal maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. (Junction 33a Brookside to Centre of Junction 33 Northop Interchange) Works location: A55 Junction 33 – Pinfold Lane to Northop – Westbound Carriageway Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5012121612543157

Pentre Halkyn: Brynford Road 15 September — 15 September Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: WORKING ON OVERHEAD ELECTRICITY LINE Works location: OUTSIDE 53 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY300WSBRYNROAD

Mold: Maes Bodlonfa 14 September — 20 September Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works description: Install New Service Connection Works location: WAVENEY, MAES BODLONFA, FLINTSHIRE. Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water. Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE11995670316

Mold: Cae Gwyn 14 September — 16 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: MJ Quinn to build joint box in footway…. Works location: O/S 8 CAE GWYN CH7 5SL… Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0WCWCNHDH4T

Talacre: Hamilton Oil Access Road 15 September — 24 September Delays unlikely – No carriageway incursion Works description: PROVIDE TRIAL HOLES TO SEE IF 11KV CABLE CAN BE LAID IN FOOTPATH ON BRIDGE Works location: on eni bridge Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks. Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY3002100702022

Broughton: Lynton Place 14 September — 16 September Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take) Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Works location: INFRONT OF 3 LYNTON PLACE Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy. Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0028102/ 000012869982

Holway: Meadowbank 14 September — 16 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in footway. Works location: OPPOSITE 27 MEADOW BANK Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Openreach. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0KIIBBJRCDH

Saltney: Norton Avenue 14 September — 16 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 24 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy. Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/ 000041026673

Caergwrle: Pentre Lane 15 September — 15 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: TM PC SEPT PLANNED CLEANSE TO TAKE PLACE FROM MANHOLE TO PREVENT FLOODING TO NEARBY PROPERTIES Job in Carriageway Works location: PENTRE LANE CAERGWRLE LL12 9HD Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Severn Trent Water. Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: LB7012203/ 000012874479

Penyffordd: Wats Road 14 September — 16 September Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Works location: ROAD OPENING & DIG TAKING PLACE ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 26 Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Hafren Dyfrdwy. Responsibility for works: Hafren Dyfrdwy Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/ 0000800073748