Primark to trial new Click + Collect service at Broughton Retail Park store
Primark is set to launch a new Click + Collect service in 25 selected stores including Broughton Retail Park.
Chester and Wrexham Primark stores are among the mix of those taking part in the new trial which ranges from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations.
The trial will offer customers the opportunity to shop an extended kids’ range – spanning everything from clothing and accessories, to decorative nursery products and toys – and will also include hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect.
The launch will mark the first time that Primark has offered customers the option to buy online and then collect in store. Customers will be able to browse the range online, choose their preferred collection day and then collect from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.
Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We’re thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.”
“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores.”
The news follows the announcement in August that Primark is protecting the prices on more than a thousand essential kids’ products in response to the increasing pressure felt by households up and down the country.
To sign up for updates on when Click + Collect is going live, visit: https://www.primark.com/en-gb/click-and-collect
The 25 Primark stores offering the new Click + Collect service are:
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
