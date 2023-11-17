Police economic crime unit exposes alarming pharmacy scam in Flintshire
North Wales Police’s Economic Crime Unit has issued a warning about a new type of fraud specifically targeting patients of pharmacies in North Wales.
This emerging trend has been reported locally, raising alarms about the increasing sophistication of scammers.
The fraud involves criminals impersonating local pharmacy or chemist staff.
They contact residents, claiming to need confirmation of a repeat prescription, a medication issue, or a delivery arrangement.
During the call, the victims are then asked to provide personal information, including sensitive banking details.
To date, the Economic Crime Unit has received multiple reports concerning pharmacies in both Flintshire and Gwynedd, indicating that the scam is not isolated but part of a wider fraudulent operation.
This development is particularly worrying as it exploits the trust residents have in their local healthcare providers.
North Wales Police have advised residents to exercise extreme caution.
They stress the importance of never giving out personal information without first confirming the identity of the caller.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said:
