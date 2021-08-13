Police appeal for witnesses after 12 year child assaulted by adult in Flintshire

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 12-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by an adult in Leeswood last night.

The youngster was walking a beagle dog in a field near Dingle Road, Leeswood, at around 9.15pm yesterday (Thursday, August 12th) when he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground.

Police said the person who allegedly pushed the child then made off from the scene in a car.

“It is unclear as to the motivation of the assault.”

“Sergeant Geraint Roberts said: “The child was not seriously hurt, but is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information. ”

“We are keen to trace the occupants of the vehicle, that was seen in the vicinity at the time, as soon as possible.”

“The car is described as a small grey vehicle with a green tint, tinted windows, and no rear number plate.”

“It is also described to have a strip of black and white down the side.”

If you have any information or witnessed the incident contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000563308.