Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Aug 2021

Updated: Fri 13th Aug

Police appeal for witnesses after 12 year child assaulted by adult in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 12-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by an adult in Leeswood last night.

The youngster was walking a beagle dog in a field near Dingle Road, Leeswood, at around 9.15pm yesterday (Thursday, August 12th) when he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground.

Police said the person who allegedly pushed the child then made off from the scene in a car.

“It is unclear as to the motivation of the assault.”

“Sergeant Geraint Roberts said: “The child was not seriously hurt, but is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information. ”

“We are keen to trace the occupants of the vehicle, that was seen in the vicinity at the time, as soon as possible.”

“The car is described as a small grey vehicle with a green tint, tinted windows, and no rear number plate.”

“It is also described to have a strip of black and white down the side.”

If you have any information or witnessed the incident contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 21000563308.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Electrical cable worth £10,000 and weighing around 2 tonnes stolen from Connah’s Quay sub station

News

Plans revealed for new ‘tranquil’ luxury glamping site in Flintshire village

News

Airbus: ‘Wing of Tomorrow’ project hits major milestone as work on first demonstrator wing gets underway

News

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on A494 in Mold last night – Police appeal for witnesses

News

Police giving people in Deeside opportunity to surrender any unwanted knives

News

Buses will replace trains as 9 days of track renewal work gets underway tonight on Wrexham to Bidston line

News

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A494 in Mold last night

News

M6 in Cheshire closed following a serious collision involving two lorries, van and car

News

Updated: A494 in Mold back open following overnight closure due to a road traffic collision

News





Read 381,904 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn