Police appeal following theft of a motocross bike in Flintshire

Police have launched an appeal for information following the theft of a motocross bike in Flintshire.

A Honda CR125 was taken from the garage of a property at Ffordd Offa in Mynydd Isa last week.

Today’s police appeal follows a request for information last week after four bicycles were stolen by thieves who forced entry into garages in the Pren Avenue, Grays Road, and Mold Road areas of Mynydd Isa.

In an update of social media, a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said: “We are appealing for information relating to the theft of a motorcycle from an address in Mynydd Isa.”

“The incident occurred last week at a property on Ffordd Offa, where a Honda CR125 was stolen from a detached garage.”

“The 2003 red and white off-road bike (pictured) has an aluminium frame.”

“If you have seen this vehicle, or have further information on its location, please use our online reporting service: https://orlo.uk/9VdQN or call 101 quoting incident ref. 22000051445”