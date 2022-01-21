Update on Mynydd Isa burglaries overnight

Police have issued an update about a number of burglaries in Mynydd Isa area overnight. (Friday, January 21)

Four bicycles were stolen after thieves forced entry into garages in the Pren Avenue, Grays Road, and Mold Road areas.

Suspicious activity was also reported close to a parked van on Carton Road

Two bikes have since been recovered, two others (pictured above) remain outstanding.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Neighbourhood police team said:

“We are appealing for information following a series of overnight burglaries in Mynydd Isa.”

“Four separate incidents were reported to us by residents, with forced entry to garages noted at each address.”

“Our enquiries remain ongoing into these incidents, which occurred in the Pren Avenue, Grays Road, and Mold Road areas.”

“A total of four bikes were stolen from the above locations, two of which have since been recovered.”

“The two outstanding bikes (pictured) are distinctive and should be easily recognised.”

“Suspicious activity was also reported close to a parked van on Carton Road, where two males were seen attempting to gain access to the vehicle.”

“We urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the village overnight, or anyone who has CCTV/dashcam footage in these areas, to contact us directly.”

Reports can be made via our online service: https://orlo.uk/1UdyH or by calling 101 quoting incident reference B009197.