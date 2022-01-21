Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Jan 2022

Updated: Fri 21st Jan

Update on Mynydd Isa burglaries overnight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued an update about a number of burglaries in Mynydd Isa area overnight. (Friday, January 21)

Four bicycles were stolen after thieves forced entry into garages in the Pren Avenue, Grays Road, and Mold Road areas.

Suspicious activity was also reported close to a parked van on Carton Road

Two bikes have since been recovered, two others (pictured above) remain outstanding.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Neighbourhood police team said:

“We are appealing for information following a series of overnight burglaries in Mynydd Isa.”

“Four separate incidents were reported to us by residents, with forced entry to garages noted at each address.”

“Our enquiries remain ongoing into these incidents, which occurred in the Pren Avenue, Grays Road, and Mold Road areas.”

“A total of four bikes were stolen from the above locations, two of which have since been recovered.”

“The two outstanding bikes (pictured) are distinctive and should be easily recognised.”

“Suspicious activity was also reported close to a parked van on Carton Road, where two males were seen attempting to gain access to the vehicle.”

“We urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the village overnight, or anyone who has CCTV/dashcam footage in these areas, to contact us directly.”

Reports can be made via our online service: https://orlo.uk/1UdyH or by calling 101 quoting incident reference B009197.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

17 individuals identified by police after reports of anti-social behaviour in Holywell

News

“Problem resolved” for Chester FC as spectator rules scrapped

News

Airbus Broughton: “World class workforce deserve a fair pay increase” say Unite Union

News

North Wales doctor helps woman give birth during flight to India

News

Removing ‘Plan B’ rules in England “just a headline to distract from Boris Johnson’s failings” says Mark Drakeford

News

Bikes and tools stolen from garages in Mynydd Isa

News

HMRC moves from third most phished brand globally to outside top 100 thanks to 97% fall in scam calls

News

Plans to crack down on waste crime outlined by Welsh Government

News

Coleg Cambria top of the class for teacher training with new courses and high success rate

News





Read 362,940 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn