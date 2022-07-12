Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Jul 2022

Updated: Tue 12th Jul

Plans to extend women’s only gym in Buckley receive green light

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to extend a women’s only gym in Flintshire have been given the green light as a business owner looks to meet a “growing demand” for services.

Aspire to Inspire Fitness opened its doors in Buckley town centre in December last year.

It came after owner Kat Jones initially faced delays in receiving approval to change the use of a unit at Buckley Shopping Centre.

Ms Jones submitted further proposals in May to extend her business into a former photography studio located above the gym on Brunswick Road.

Planning officials from Flintshire Council have now granted permission for the move to use the first floor of the building.

It followed representatives acting on her behalf claiming the extra space was needed due to the gym’s growing success.

In a statement put forward to the local authority, they said: “The photographic studio was vacated on the November 15, 2017, and the first-floor area has not been used since.

“Mason Owen have advertised the first floor at a reasonable rate since November 2017 but have had no interest in anyone taking it on until the applicant for this application approached them.

“It is proposed that the first floor will be used as an extension to the ground-floor gym use and will provide much needed space due the success and growing demand that the gym has shown.

“It is not intended that that there will any changes to the layout and as such the existing layout as shown on the plan submitted will remain.”

A decision notice published on the council’s website shows the proposals were approved this week.

The plans will see the upstairs area used to hold extra classes and to create a staff room for gym workers.

The decision comes after planning agents highlighted the availability of a nearby car park to serve customers at the gym.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Chester Zoo to open until sunset for the first time ever as special ‘Into the Night’ evenings are unveiled

News

Speed limit set to be lowered to 20mph in Wales

News

Met Office Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire extended a further 24 hours

News

An abnormal load will be travelling through Flintshire on Wednesday

News

‘Out of date’ council tax system set for reform under under Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru plans

News

Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts

News

Flint students gain valuable coaching skills at Finnish Sports Institute

News

People in Wales urged to seek life-changing health information during their weekly Tesco shop

News

Connah’s Quay High School gains emotional and mental health award status

News





Read 397,522 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn