Plan ahead with busy Bank Holiday weekend expected at Clwydian Range

It’s set to be a busy Bank Holiday weekend at the Clwydian Range and Dee valley National Landscapes.

Denbighshire Council is urging those who are planning on visiting the Horseshoe Falls, Llangollen, Moel Famau and Loggerheads Country Park to plan ahead.

Visitors should check ahead to see if facilities are open, the weather is suitable and where possible access quieter sites and walks as this will help avoid busy periods and parking issues.

It is also important that people respect the countryside and act responsibly by not littering, parking sensibly and only riding bikes on routes where cycling is permitted.

A series of measures have been introduced at Moel Famau and Horseshoe Falls to reduce congestion in the area and drivers are urged to park responsibly at these sites or risk a fixed penalty fine.

In relation to Horseshoe Falls, visitors coming in on a Saturday can park in Llangollen and use the Dee Valley Picturesque Bus service.

The Dee Valley Picturesque Bus service also stops at the Llangollen Pavilion car park.

Those visiting the Dee Valley are reminded that they can use Llangollen Railway to disembark at Berwyn Station to visit the falls from either Llangollen or Corwen.

If the weather is dry over the weekend visitors are urged not to have BBQ’s, camping stoves or campfires on moorland areas because of the significant risk of fire.

Dog owners are also asked to act responsibly and keep their pets on leads when walking through the countryside around livestock especially as lambing season continues.

For more information on planning your trip ahead, visit https://www.clwydianrangeanddeevalleyaonb.org.uk/ and follow the Clwydian Range and Dee valley National Landscapes on Facebook and X (Twitter).