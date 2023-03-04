Plaid Cymru demands Health Minister’s removal after catalogue of North Wales health failings

The Health Minister for Wales, Eluned Morgan, has “no authority” and must be removed from her position, according to Plaid Cymru Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms Morgan faced tough questions in the Senedd Chamber on Tuesday regarding her decision to force the independent members of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) to resign. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking ahead of his speech at the party’s Spring Conference in Llanelli, ap Iorwerth called for new leadership to address a “catalogue of health failings” at Betsi Cadwaladr. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The comments follow a week of crisis within the health board, which was placed back into special measures this week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms Morgan’s decision to dismiss independent board members has been criticised by many, who argue that the move targets the wrong individuals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Allegations were made that the Health Minister told independent Board members “they had 50 minutes to resign or she’d sack them, and in so doing bar them from other public appointments for two years.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Monday the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board – the North Wales health board – headed back into Special Measures with eleven independent members of the Board resigning saying “We have no confidence in the Welsh Government’s grasp of the situation” – full story here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms Morgan later claimed that it “wasn’t her job to have a grasp” of the situation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last week, ap Iorwerth called for Ms Morgan to consider her position, and reiterated his belief that she had lost the confidence of those served by the health board. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, Ms Morgan has refused to resign, insisting that she would remain in post “as long as the First Minister had confidence” in her. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to the crisis, Rhun ap Iorwerth has called on the First Minister to remove Ms Morgan, arguing that the “authority to govern flows from the people” and that the minister has “clearly” lost that authority. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also stated that the voters of Ynys Môn would have the chance to elect a Plaid Cymru MP at the upcoming general election, allowing them to turn their disillusionment with Labour and the Tories into “positive action” for the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a wider criticism of the Welsh government, ap Iorwerth argued that Labour ministers were displaying the same arrogance as Conservative politicians, by refusing to accept responsibility for failings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News