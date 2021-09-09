People aged 16 and upwards can get a covid jab in Deeside this week and next without an appointment

People from 16 years old and upwards can walk into Deeside Vaccination Centre this week and next without an appointment and get a covid jab.

The vaccination centre within Deeside Leisure Centre will be open for walk-ins from 8.30am to 7.30pm until September 18.

Nearly 90 per cent of the eligible population of North Wales have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent have had their second.

In the now weekly vaccination update, Gill Harris – Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said: “We have seen good take up among 16-17-year-olds with almost 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered.”

“To enable further take up across our broad geography we will be deploying our mobile vaccination units to target those aged 16-17, as we are well aware that this age group can find it difficult to travel to vaccination centres because they are more reliant on public transport and lifts from family members. ”

Gill Harris added: “In support of this we will be working with our local authorities and colleges across the region over the coming weeks.”

“We’d like to remind all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine that it’s quick and easy to book your first or second dose using our online booking service or by attending one of our walk in sessions, for which appointments are not required.”