Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Sep 2021

People aged 16 and upwards can get a covid jab in Deeside this week and next without an appointment

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People from 16 years old and upwards can walk into Deeside Vaccination Centre this week and next without an appointment and get a covid jab.

The vaccination centre within Deeside Leisure Centre will be open for walk-ins from 8.30am to 7.30pm until September 18.

Nearly 90 per cent of the eligible population of North Wales have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent have had their second.

In the now weekly vaccination update, Gill Harris – Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said: “We have seen good take up among 16-17-year-olds with almost 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered.”

“To enable further take up across our broad geography we will be deploying our mobile vaccination units to target those aged 16-17, as we are well aware that this age group can find it difficult to travel to vaccination centres because they are more reliant on public transport and lifts from family members. ”

Gill Harris added: “In support of this we will be working with our local authorities and colleges across the region over the coming weeks.”

“We’d like to remind all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine that it’s quick and easy to book your first or second dose using our online booking service or by attending one of our walk in sessions, for which appointments are not required.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Appeal over refusal of plans to build houses next to village pub in Flintshire thrown out

News

British Heart Foundation survey finds Wales is a nation of hoarders as charity launches its ‘Declutter Challenge’

News

Former clubs pay tribute to Gary Speed on what would have been his 52nd birthday

News

Missing Jamie Grimewood: Police release video of missing 23 year old at Connah’s Quay petrol station

News

Plans to redraw the political map of Wales will impact both Flintshire constituencies

News

Flintshire village pub and restaurant taken over before the pandemic finally opens after lockdown rollercoaster

News

Students taking part-time jobs at increased risk of falling victim to scams warns HMRC

News

Flintshire family dealt a further devastating blow after five-year-old son suffers brain tumour relapse

News

Radical intervention needed to save Wales’ town centres says minister

News





Read times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn