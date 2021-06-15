Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Jun 2021

Updated: Tue 15th Jun

Overnight closure on A55 around Broughton for resurfacing in work

Traffic Wales has said essential carriageway resurfacing will continue overnight on the A55 in Broughton.

The A55 was closed westbound overnight on Monday between J36 Warren Bank and J36a Bretton, it will be closed again westbound from 8PM tonight, Tuesday, June 15 and reopen at 6AM on Wednesday.

The road will then be closed eastbound for two nights, 8PM Wednesday to 6AM Thursday then closed again on Thursday at 8PM to 6AM Friday.

Traffic Wales has said:

“The westbound work will be carried out overnight from June 14th-16th between 20:00 – 06:30 under a full closure to the westbound carriageway. ”

“Traffic will be diverted to J36 via A5104/B5125 Broughton Retail Park Roundabout, where they will re-join the A55.”

“The eastbound work will be carried out overnight from June 16th-18th  between 20:00 – 06:30 under a full closure to the eastbound carriageway.”

“Traffic will be diverted to J36a via A5104/B5125 Broughton Retail Park Roundabout, where they will re-join the A55.”

“The works are being carried out at these times to minimise disruption to the travelling public.”

[Imagine: Traffic Wales]



