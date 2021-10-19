Our Back Yard: 1000 wild flower seed packets given to primary schools in Connah’s Quay

Primary school children in Connah’s Quay are being given the opportunity to grow their own wildflowers and gain an appreciation for Wales’s native plants.

Our Back Yard is a project that has been running across Connah’s Quay to improve green spaces and to support regular community volunteering.

Volunteers and Project Staff work across a range of green spaces and nature reserves carrying out important maintenance and conservation tasks.

As part of the project, this Autumn

Each of the four primary schools in Connah’s Quay will receive a batch that can be taken home or used on the school grounds.

Charley Dutton, Engagement Officer on the Project commented, “We hope that by growing their own wildflowers children will gain an appreciation for Wales’s native plants and the pollinators which depend on them.”

“With 40 per cent of the world’s insects in decline, primarily due to habitat loss, we hope to highlight the issue and encourage the planting of wildflowers in gardens and public spaces.”

In addition to the seed giveaway, the Our Back Yard Project has also been successful in attracting additional funding for biodiversity projects in Connah’s Quay.

Working in partnership with Flintshire County Council, an application was made to the Welsh Government Challenge Fund which focuses on biodiversity and habitat improvements.

The funding will allow large scale wildflower areas to be developed at Central Park, Richmond Park and around the library.

The Challenge Fund will also fund improvements to Quayscape Community Garden including renewing the growing area, improving paths, and replacing fencing.

Further works will include tree and hedge planting and will take place across the Autumn and Winter.