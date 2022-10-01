Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Oct 2022

One hour delays reported on M56 in Cheshire due to roadworks closure

There are delays of up to one hour on the M56 in Cheshire due to a carriageway closure because of roadworks.

A planned closure of the eastbound section between junctions 11, Preston Brook and 12, Clifton Roundabout/Rocksavage Interchange is going ahead as scheduled this weekend.

Work was to take place last weekend between junction 12 and 11 westbound (24 and 25 September) but it did not go ahead as planned due to safety concerns relating to contractors working near unstable barriers.

The eastbound carriageway was closed at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut until 6am on Monday.

The closure is causing delays on the eastbound side of up to 60 minutes National Highways has tweeted.

National Highways has said the “essential work is being carried out to install new safety barriers. The closure will be in place between 9pm Friday 30 September and 6am Monday 3 October.”

A diversion routine is in operation

National Highways has also confirmed the M56 will be now closed between junctions 11 and 12, westbound between 9pm Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October.

M56 will also be closed between junctions 11 and 12, in both directions, and A533 Expressway bridge closed in both directions from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October.

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures. Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.” National Highways said.

