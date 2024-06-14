Cheshire and North Wales police dog unit mourn loss of legendary ‘thief catcher’ RPD Fiona

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Alliance have announced the sudden and peaceful passing of Retired Police Dog (RPD) Fiona, a highly respected and beloved former member of their team.

RPD Fiona, who fell seriously ill at home yesterday, was with her loving family in her final moments.

RPD Fiona’s career with the Alliance, spanning from 2014 to 2021, was marked by numerous accolades and commendations.

Renowned for her exceptional tracking abilities, Fiona was one of the best ‘thief catchers’ in the region.

A spokesperson from Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs shared, “Fiona was an amazing dog who received recognition more than once during her career.”

“She will be missed dearly, and our thoughts are with her family during this sad time.”

Throughout her service, Fiona exemplified the dedication and skill that police dogs bring to their roles.

Her ability to track and locate suspects made her an invaluable asset to the police force and earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the community.

Many people who knew Fiona shared their tributes on the Facebook post.

Gordon said, “Such tragic news. She was one of a kind. Her tracking ability was amazing. Deepest condolences to her retirement family. Run free.”

Sharon expressed, “You were one of a kind PD Fi. Black Magnet was your name at home, always by PC Jackie’s leg. Your fun ways and loving nature at home but working with the nose knows. A great retirement with your original puppy walkers then with your breeders where you truly enjoyed your final years. Run free, Fi.”

Mel added, “I am so very saddened to hear that you have moved on to your next journey, RPD Fiona. You will certainly be forever missed, loved, remembered and respected. A beautiful, exceptional police dog whose achievements are legendary.”

Connor remembered, “Such a loss. I remember meeting Fiona during training. Many a villain were caught by her and her handler. RIP.”

“Run free over the rainbow bridge, Fi, your duty is done,” the tribute concluded, capturing the deep sense of loss felt by all who knew her.