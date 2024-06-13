Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jun 2024

General election guide – the candidates standing in Flintshire

Voters in Flintshire will be going to the polls for the next general election in less than a month.

Nominations for candidates closed at the end of last week and the final list has been published.

Residents in the county will be split into two separate constituencies, taking into account recent boundary changes.

These include an enlarged Alyn and Deeside seat, and the newly formed constituency of Clwyd East.

Here we look at how the contests are shaping up ahead of the election on Thursday, July 4, including details of who’s standing to become MP and any boundary changes.

Alyn and Deeside

Candidate list:

Edwin Duggan – Independent

Jeremy Kent – Conservative Party

Karl Macnaughton – Green Party

Richard Marbrow – Liberal Democrats

Jack Morris – Plaid Cymru

Vicki Roskams – Reform UK

Mark Tami – Labour Party

Boundary changes

The Alyn and Deeside seat has grown in size since the last general election, expanding towards Flint following the removal of the old Delyn constituency.

Places covered include Aston, Broughton, Buckley, Caergwrle, Connah’s Quay, Hawarden, Higher Kinnerton, Hope, Llanfynydd, Mancot and Penyffordd.

The seat also includes Queensferry, Saltney, Sealand, Shotton, Treuddyn, Bagillt and Flint.

Clwyd East

Candidate list:

Alec Dauncey – Liberal Democrats

James Davies – Conservative Party

Becky Gittins – Labour Party

Lee Lavery – Green Party

Paul Penlington – Plaid Cymru

Rob Roberts – Independent

Kirsty Walmsley – Reform UK

Boundary changes

This constituency covers a lot of the old Delyn seat, including Flintshire wards in Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Caerwys, Northop and Northop Hall.

Other Flintshire locations in the constituency include Argoed, Brynford, Cilcain, Ffynnongroyw, Greenfield, Gronant, Gwernaffield, Gwernymynydd, Halkyn, Leeswood,  New Brighton, Trelawnyd and Gwaenysgor, and Whitford.

It also includes places in Denbighshire such as Prestatyn, Ruthin, Llangollen, Llandegla, Llandyrnog, Meliden and Dyserth, as well as the Llangollen Rural ward of Wrexham.

Further details on voting

The deadline for registering to vote is 11.59pm next Tuesday (June 18, 2024), or 5pm the following day for postal votes.

Since May 2023, voters are required to show a valid form of photo ID at polling stations.

For further information on how voting works, you can visit: https://www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election

 

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

