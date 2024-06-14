Queensferry: Police seize BMW after occupants attempted to steel grilles from another car

Police in Flintshire seized a vehicle on Thursday evening after it was used to help commit a crime.

According to a North Flintshire Police Facebook post, the occupants of a silver BMW are alleged to have jumped out and stole the grilles from another BMW parked nearby.

The incident, which occurred in Queensferry, has prompted an ongoing investigation.

Police noted that genuine BMW grilles are “pretty expensive” making them a target for theft.

The owner of the silver BMW – which didn’t have grilles – “doesn’t actually want to tell us what happened, or who the other person who had their car.” The social media post stated.

As a result, the police have seized the vehicle used in the alleged crime. “We’ll keep hold of it while we continue our investigation to identify the persons involved,” the post stated.

Police emphasised their commitment to taking action against such crimes, noting, “It may not be important to the wider public, but for the person who just parked up and had their car vandalised for no reason, it’s important we take action.”

The police also apologised for any disturbance caused by the noisy recovery truck during the vehicle’s removal. “Can’t commit crimes in your car if we’ve got it!” they added.