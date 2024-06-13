Flintshire Youth Service hosting info evening for aspiring assistant youth workers

Do you enjoy working with young people and want to embark on a rewarding career in youth work?

Flintshire Youth Service is now recruiting part-time Assistant Youth Workers for up to 6 hours per week during evenings. This is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference in the community while gaining valuable experience and training.

The position of Assistant Youth Worker is part-time, offering 3 or 6 hours of work per week, typically during evenings between 6.15pm and 9.15pm.

The pay rate is £12.17 per hour, and positions are available in various locations across Flintshire.

No prior qualifications are required to apply, but candidates must be 18 years or older.

Successful applicants will need to undertake a Level 2/3 qualification if appointed, with full support from Flintshire County Council, including paid time to complete the course.

To learn more about this opportunity, you are invited to a drop-in information evening on Thursday, 27th June, from 4pm to 8pm at Deeside Leisure Centre.

Pop down for an informal chat—and some cake—with Flintshire Youth Workers and young people to find out more about the role.

“If you are friendly, motivated, and passionate about helping young people, this could be the perfect role for you.

Join us to make a positive impact and start a fulfilling career in youth work,” a spokesperson for Youth Services said.

For more information or to register your interest, please email: [email protected].

Note that any offer of employment will be subject to reference checks, proof of the right to work, and an Enhanced DBS check.

Take the first step towards a meaningful career with Flintshire Youth Service. We look forward to meeting you at the information evening!