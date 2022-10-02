Sunday: Section of M56 Eastbound remains closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks

Listen to this article

The M56 eastbound in Cheshire remains closed today, Sunday, October 2, and delays are expected due to the ongoing weekend roadworks.

Saturday saw motorists delayed for up to one hour on the approach to the roadworks and closure eastbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook).

The eastbound carriageway was closed at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut until 6am on Monday.

National Highways has said the “essential work is being carried out to install new safety barriers. The closure will be in place between 9pm Friday 30 September and 6am Monday 3 October.”

A diversion routine is in operation

Work was to take place last weekend between junction 12 and 11 westbound (24 and 25 September) but did not go ahead as planned due to safety concerns relating to contractors working near unstable barriers.

National Highways has confirmed the M56 will now be closed between junctions 11 and 12, westbound between 9pm Friday 7 October until 6am Monday 10 October.

M56 will also be closed between junctions 11 and 12, in both directions, and A533 Expressway bridge closed in both directions from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October.

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures. Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.” National Highways said.

Read Next