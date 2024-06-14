Over 60 volunteers unite for Mold Spring Clean, collecting more than 100 bags of waste

Over 60 volunteers came together in May for Mold’s first Spring Clean in two years, organised by Flintshire County Council’s Streetscene, Mold Plastic Reduction, Keep Wales Tidy, and Mold Town Council.

The initiative resulted in the collection of 101 bags of rubbish, with over a quarter (27%) being recyclable.

Stephen Maund from Mold Plastic Reduction highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “This was the first time Mold Spring Clean has quantified the amount of recyclable stuff left around Mold’s open spaces and streets.”

“The proportion of recyclables was smaller than we anticipated due to the type of overall waste collected, including green and fly-tipped waste. Importantly, it will give us a benchmark by which to measure progress as each Spring Clean comes around.”

Flintshire County Council employees played a crucial role by separating recyclables from non-recyclables, while Keep Wales Tidy took on the task of washing them.

Carolyn Prew from Keep Wales Tidy emphasised the importance of this step, noting, “Recyclables can be recycled only if they are clean. Washing the cans, plastic, and glass saved a huge number of items being lumped with general waste.”

“People who watched the process, which was done outside the Daniel Owen Centre, were amazed to see how many recyclable items could be rescued.”

The effort extended beyond just collection, as some of the plastics were repurposed by local charity ReSource.

Using specialist equipment, they remoulded the plastics into flowerpots and other items.

Dan Jones from ReSource shared, “Market shoppers and volunteers were enthralled to have the opportunity to take part in making discarded plastic into something useful as they shredded and moulded plant pots and keyring fobs into fun colours and shapes.”

Springy the mascot visited residents from Bryn Gwalia estate, who teamed up with friends from Mold Alex Football Club, the Mayor of Mold, and a local councillor to clear up the area outside shops on Elm Drive.

To maintain the momentum of this initiative, the organisers shared some tips for reducing litter in the community: