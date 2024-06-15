E. Coli: 27 cases confirmed in Wales with outbreak linked to salad leaves in some supermarket sandwiches

Some sandwiches sold at major supermarkets, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, and Morrisons, have been recalled following an E. coli outbreak linked to salad leaves.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there have been 27 cases of E. coli infection in Wales since 25 May.

In total, 211 cases associated with the outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O145 have been identified across the UK.

The UKHSA says it anticipates this number may rise as genome sequencing efforts continue to identify additional cases.

Trish Mannes, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “We would like to thank all the cases who have provided information that has enabled us, through epidemiological analysis of questionnaire data and food tracing investigations, to narrow down the likely food product linked to this outbreak.”

“Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.”

“If you are unwell, have eaten salad leaves recently and are concerned about any symptoms, follow NHS.uk guidance on when to seek help and the steps you can take to avoid further spread to family and friends.”

“While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and risk of infecting others.”

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection.”

“If you are unwell with diarrhoea and vomiting, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings.”

“Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

Darren Whitby, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), highlighted the ongoing efforts to identify the outbreak’s source. “Sandwich manufacturers are recalling various sandwiches, wraps, subs, and rolls as a precaution,” he said.

Mr Whitby also emphasised the importance of food safety, noting that the FSA would not hesitate to take necessary actions to ensure public safety.

Greencore, a major supplier to UK supermarkets such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Boots, Aldi, and Co-op, is one of the manufacturers recalling products.

A spokesperson for Greencore stated, “We have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk. We are working closely with the FSA and our suppliers to better understand the issue.”

The recalled products include a range of sandwiches and wraps from multiple retailers, such as Aldi’s Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap and Amazon’s BLT Sandwich.

Wendi Shepherd, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, urged individuals experiencing severe symptoms to seek medical attention immediately. “Public Health Wales is working with partners in the UK and across the Welsh NHS to investigate this incident,” Ms Shepherd said.